ILLICIT ELIXIRS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH AT WALMART

The Ready-to-Drink Functional Beverage Line is Rolling Out in Hundreds of Locations Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit Elixirs is proud to announce a large-scale retail distribution at Walmart . The recently launched line of ready-to-drink functional beverages will be available at approximately 265 brick-and-mortar stores across 41 states. Illicit Elixirs' inaugural fizzy, flirty and fruit-forward flavors - Let's Party Peaches, Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap, Late Night Fruity Call, Vegas Debauch-A-Berry - will be available for purchase both in-store and online.

"Our relationship with Walmart has been incredible, and we are so thrilled to move into this next phase," says Illicit Elixirs Co-Founder, John Valiton. "Walmart understood and appreciated our brand vision, and saw the potential from the earliest stages. We are honored to have them as a true partner, and taking us from ecommerce to in-store feels like a real testament to not only our drinks, but also Walmart's support."

Powered by a functional-medicine approach to whole body health and wellness, Illicit Elixirs are low in sugar and calories, made with real fruit juice, and free of GMOs, caffeine and artificial sweeteners, and are also nonalcoholic. The brand worked closely with functional neurologist Dr. Chris Caffery to develop DopaJoy™ - a proprietary blend of active ingredients including supplements, amino acids and antioxidants - which is included in each can and is designed specifically to support the process of dopamine production.

This launch further enhances Illicit Elixirs' rapidly growing distribution throughout the United States, with availability already in-stores in Southern California, Nevada, Tennessee, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as Chicago, IL. They are also available for purchase online at Amazon .

To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, and to see a full list of all locations to purchase, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com .

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

Illicit Elixirs is a line of great tasting, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Dopamine is the "happy hormone" that plays an important role in your brain to regulate many body functions including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. Each flavor of Illicit Elixirs contains DopaJoy™, a proprietary formula of functional ingredients including vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Illicit Elixirs' goal is to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers, encouraging them to indulge in an array of fun and functional ready-to-drink beverages. Each flavor is fruit-forward, lower in calories, with no artificial sweeteners or caffeine and can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with cocktails. To learn more, please visit www.illicitelixirs.com .

