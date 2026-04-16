Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide Over $1.2 Million in Community Support Across Illinois in 2025

BELLEVILLE, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water announced in its Community Impact Report that during 2025, the company provided more than $785 thousand in charitable donations through grants, general charitable contributions and programming support to 195 organizations across Illinois. When combined with the $411 thousand provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, the total amount of support reached $1.2 million.

"At Illinois American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation board member. "Together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're committed to supporting organizations that make our communities a better place to live and operate."

In 2025, Illinois American Water contributed $113.4 thousand to 113 local fire and rescue organizations; $23.4 thousand to 10 health and wellness organizations; and $80 thousand to 40 organizations working in community sustainability. The company also contributed $138 thousand to help its customers through its H2O Help to Others customer assistance program, a resource that has been available to customers for 30 years.

In addition, Illinois American Water employees engaged in philanthropic endeavors by raising $88 thousand for charitable causes and volunteering 650 hours to nonprofits through the Foundation's Employee Volunteer and Matching Gift Program.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit partners to support impactful initiatives and projects across Illinois," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers our employees to get involved and our communities to learn how every drop counts."

The American Water Charitable Foundation's 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

To learn more about Illinois American Water's community involvement, read the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water