Illinois American Water Announces More than $280 Million Invested in 2025 Statewide Infrastructure Upgrades

BELLEVILLE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to high-quality service, Illinois American Water invested more than $280 million in upgrades and improvements to water and wastewater systems in 2025 throughout its service area across Illinois.

"Delivering safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service requires consistent, proactive investment in our systems," said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. "These investments are focused on strengthening reliability, modernizing aging infrastructure, increasing resiliency, and minimizing service disruptions for our customers across the state. By continuing to invest in our systems today, we position us to continue delivering superior service that the communities we serve expect and deserve, well into the future."

Infrastructure improvements support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines, and metering equipment. Such investment also infuses local economies. Studies have shown that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, 10 jobs are created.

Illinois American Water system improvements in 2025 include:

East St. Louis: $12.6 million upgrade to the filter wash residual pump station at the water treatment plant, replacing an aging lift station and boosting system resiliency.

$12.6 million upgrade to the filter wash residual pump station at the water treatment plant, replacing an aging lift station and boosting system resiliency. Peoria: $6.2 million investment to replace the water treatment plant's chlorine gas disinfection with a liquid chlorine disinfection system, improving overall safety.

$6.2 million investment to replace the water treatment plant's chlorine gas disinfection with a liquid chlorine disinfection system, improving overall safety. Streator: $3.5 million improvement to existing water treatment filters, enhancing performance and creating water efficiencies by reducing the amount of water needed to perform filter cleaning operations.

$3.5 million improvement to existing water treatment filters, enhancing performance and creating water efficiencies by reducing the amount of water needed to perform filter cleaning operations. Godfrey: $2.8 million enhancement to the Warren Levis Wastewater Lagoon Berm to address erosion concerns from the Rocky Fork Creek.

$2.8 million enhancement to the Warren Levis Wastewater Lagoon Berm to address erosion concerns from the Rocky Fork Creek. Homer Township: $1.5 million investment to rehabilitate approximately 10,000 feet of wastewater pipes, reducing the impact of rain events and improving collection system reliability and environmental protection.

$1.5 million investment to rehabilitate approximately 10,000 feet of wastewater pipes, reducing the impact of rain events and improving collection system reliability and environmental protection. Wastewater Treatment & System Improvements : More than $77 million in improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, including disc filter installation at the Terra Cotta Wastewater Treatment Plant; chemical feed system improvements at the Jerseyville Wastewater Treatment Plant; safety and operational upgrades in Tolono; and the rehabilitation of more than 20,000 feet of wastewater pipes in Rosiclare.

: More than $77 million in improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, including disc filter installation at the Terra Cotta Wastewater Treatment Plant; chemical feed system improvements at the Jerseyville Wastewater Treatment Plant; safety and operational upgrades in Tolono; and the rehabilitation of more than 20,000 feet of wastewater pipes in Rosiclare. Water Mains : $50.5 million investment to install, replace or rehabilitate approximately 40 miles of water main. Pipe improvement projects are critical to help maintain water quality, pressure, fire protection, and service reliability. This also includes a $13.7 million investment of more than 15 miles for sanitary sewer collection main rehabilitation.

: $50.5 million investment to install, replace or rehabilitate approximately 40 miles of water main. Pipe improvement projects are critical to help maintain water quality, pressure, fire protection, and service reliability. This also includes a $13.7 million investment of more than 15 miles for sanitary sewer collection main rehabilitation. Lead Service Line Replacements : $27 million statewide investment toward the ongoing identification and replacement of lead and qualifying galvanized steel water service lines. More than 15,800 service lines were inspected with 1,560 service lines replaced.

: $27 million statewide investment toward the ongoing identification and replacement of lead and qualifying galvanized steel water service lines. More than 15,800 service lines were inspected with 1,560 service lines replaced. Fire Hydrants: $10 million investment to replace 573 fire hydrants and 724 valves.

Illinois American Water continues to make long-term investments in the communities it serves, modernizing aging infrastructure to strengthen service for residents. From 2013 to 2025, Illinois American Water invested nearly $2.5 billion toward infrastructure and capital improvements across the state, updating aging systems and replacing or installing more than 203 miles of water main.

To learn more about these investments and additional projects underway across Illinois, visit: illinoisamwater.com > News & Community > Investing in Your Infrastructure

