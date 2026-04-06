Illinois American Water Launches Pilot Program to Connect Eligible Customers with Water and Wastewater Bill Discounts

New text message outreach helps customers access available assistance program

BELLEVILLE, Ill., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water is launching a pilot program to proactively identify and assist customers who may qualify for monthly water and/or wastewater bill discounts ranging between 10-80 percent. The effort aims to increase awareness of existing assistance programs and simplify the path to enrollment.

Beginning in April, some customers may receive text messages from Promise, a trusted technology partner that supports utilities in connecting customers with bill assistance. The outreach helps eligible households begin the process of applying for Illinois American Water's Income-Based Discount Program.

"Many customers who qualify for help may not realize support is available or may find the application process challenging," said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. "This text messaging pilot in partnership with Promise offers a direct, convenient way for customers to quickly check their eligibility and access bill assistance."

Program Overview

Illinois American Waterʼs Income-Based Discount Program, which is administered by Dollar Energy Fund, provides monthly usage and service charge reductions of 10, 40, 65, or 80 percent, depending on household income. For some customers, this discount could reduce their average total water and/or wastewater bill by more than half. This outreach pilot features:

Text message outreach: Customers may receive a secure text and link referencing Promise and Illinois American Water.

Customers may receive a secure text and link referencing Promise and Illinois American Water. Quick eligibility screening: A brief questionnaire to determine if customers qualify.

A brief questionnaire to determine if customers qualify. Streamlined enrollment: Eligible households are directed to Dollar Energy Fund, the nonprofit administering the assistance program, to complete their application.

Customers who prefer not to use text messages may call Dollar Energy Fund at 1-888-282-6816 or visit llinoisamwater.com/customerassistance to learn more or apply.

Additional Customer Assistance Options

Illinois American Water offers several programs to assist customers with bill pay:

Income-Based Discount Program

H2O Help to Others™ in partnership with Salvation Army organizations that serve the Company's service area

in partnership with Salvation Army organizations that serve the Company's service area Payment Arrangements to pay the balance of a bill over time

to pay the balance of a bill over time Budget Billing for predictable monthly payments based on average annual usage

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About Promise

Promise is an AI company deployed inside government benefits programs. Promise partners with state agencies and utilities to verify eligibility, deliver relief, enforce compliance, and produce audit-ready records for every dollar — operating across SNAP, LIHEAP, WIC, Medicaid, and energy affordability programs in 20+ states. Promise has reached more than 5 million households and has raised over $50 million in venture capital from leading investors, including First Round Capital, Y Combinator, Kapor Capital, XYZ Ventures, The General Partnership, and Howard Schultz. Learn more at joinpromise.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Kubas

External Communications

Illinois American Water

[email protected]

SOURCE American Water