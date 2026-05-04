Virginia American Water Employee, Terry Stanley, Named Utility Employee of the Year by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce

Community Champion Honors Initiative recognizes the above-and-beyond performance of Alexandria's Workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce (Chamber ALX) has selected Virginia American Water employee Terry Stanley as Utility Employee of the Year. The recognition is part of the Community Champions Honors Initiative that Chamber ALX hosts to celebrate the City of Alexandria's extraordinary workforce.

Virginia American Water’s Terry Stanley Named Utility Employee of the Year by Alexandria Chamber of Commerce.

"The Community Champions Honors program was created to shine a light on the people who keep Alexandria running. We focus on highlighting those who lead with integrity, serve others, and make a meaningful difference every day," said Joe Haggerty President and CEO of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. "Terry Stanley exemplifies the spirit of this recognition for the Utility category through his commitment to his team, his community-minded service, and professionalism."

Terry has worked for Virginia American Water for seven years, starting off in the meter shop. He is a dedicated and dependable leader who stepped into his current position during an unexpected transition and successfully navigated the shift from peer to supervisor, strengthening his team in the process. Known for his reliability and professionalism, he consistently goes above and beyond in his role.

Terry is also an active presence in the Alexandria community, volunteering his time at community events and building strong relationships with local partners, including coordinating with the Alexandria Fire Department to host training at the company's Operations Center. He has deep roots in Alexandria, which he has always proudly called home.

"Terry is a stellar example of homegrown talent and brings energy and professionalism to every interaction," said Laura Runkle, President of Virginia American Water. "He is dedicated to his team and the community he serves, routinely volunteering his time at Alexandria events."

"His supervisors and those who work with him consistently praise his ability to be agile," Runkle continued. "He empowers his team to be flexible in an environment that can change quickly due to emergencies, weather, and other dynamics of a 24/7 utility, and he always leads with the safety of our team members as his top priority and providing excellent service to our customers as a core value."

Recipients of the Community Champions Honors will be honored on Thursday, May 21, at 8:00 a.m. To learn more about Chamber ALX and the Community Champions Honors List, click here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water