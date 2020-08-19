Illinois-Based Gateway Foundation Named Best In Addiction Treatment by Newsweek Magazine

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Gateway Foundation addiction treatment center locations in Illinois are recognized as part of Newsweek's inaugural list of Best Addiction Treatment Centers nationwide.

Gateway Foundation is the only treatment center to receive this distinction in the entire state of Illinois -- with five of its locations recognized including Springfield, Chicago, Caseyville, Carbondale and Lake Villa. In California, Gateway Foundation's Beacon House also received the high honors.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The entire awards list can be viewed on the Newsweek website .

The Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020 ranking lists the best facilities in the top 20 states, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Newsweek and Statista designed a rigorous methodology that provides an all-encompassing score for every evaluated addiction treatment center. The scores are based on a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and SAMHSA accreditation score.

Gateway Foundation is beyond honored to be recognized as one of Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers this year. "This recognition speaks to Gateway Foundation's long-standing reputation for providing high quality, effective substance use disorder services and the hard work we continue to do every day to help individuals and their families on the road to recovery," says Dr. Tom Britton, Gateway Foundation CEO and President.

Gateway Foundation is Illinois' largest, nonprofit treatment provider specializing in substance use disorder treatment of men, women, adolescents, and clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 50-years, Gateway's professional clinicians have helped thousands of individuals successfully complete treatment by developing personalized plans treating the underlying causes of substance abuse.

