Gateway Foundation Announces Grant Funding Opportunity Following Closure of Historic Beacon House

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation, the former operator of the historic Beacon House, one of the first treatment centers for substance use disorders in the western United States, located in Pacific Grove, California, today announced that $2 million in funds from the sale of its property are now available to provide grants to organizations with similar missions and to establish further services in the community.

Organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, Beacon House ceased operations in 2021 but remains committed to supporting health and wellness initiatives in Monterey County community.

Beacon House, a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing challenges related to substance use disorder and mental health, served as a vital resource center providing residential treatment, counseling, outpatient support groups, educational workshops, and other essential services. While the doors are not currently open, the legacy of Beacon House lives on through the opportunity to make a lasting impact on health and wellness across Monterey County.

"We are pleased to announce that some funds from the sale of the Beacon House property will be used to support non-profit organizations dedicated to promoting health and wellness from substance use disorders," said Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Beacon House and its parent organization Gateway Foundation. "Although Beacon House operations have ceased, our commitment to improving health remains unwavering. We believe these grants will continue to serve the Monterey community in meaningful ways."

Nonprofit organizations with missions aligned with the former Beacon House are encouraged to apply for grant funding. Priority will be given to initiatives focused on providing treatment for substance use disorder, co-occurring mental health, education, advocacy, and outreach to underserved populations.

"We recognize the importance of ongoing support for wellness initiatives, especially in light of current challenges," said Klemanski. "By investing in organizations with similar purposes, we aim to continue Beacon House's mission of fostering healing, resilience, and hope in our community."

Interested organizations can find more information about the grant application process and eligibility criteria on the Beacon House webpage gatewayfoundation.org/beaconhouse. Applications will be accepted starting May 24, 2024.

For inquiries or further information, please contact Ave Costa, Director of Development, Gateway Foundation at [email protected].

About Beacon House: Beacon House, acquired by Gateway Foundation in 2018 was a nonprofit substance use disorder and mental health support facility located in Pacific Grove, CA dedicated to promoting wellness and providing resources for individuals and families. Organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, Beacon House ceased operations in 2021 largely as a result of the COVID pandemic, but continues to support health and wellness initiatives related to substance use disorders through grant funding opportunities.

About Gateway: Gateway Foundation provides evidence-based substance use disorder and mental health disorder treatment services in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming. Gateway Foundation also provides non-profit support services in California. For over 55 years, Gateway Foundation clinicians have helped more than a million patients achieve a life of recovery, or reduced substance use, while also treating co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway Foundation supports people's post-treatment to help them pursue healthier lives. Over 40,000 people per year utilize Gateway Foundation services, impacting more than 100,000 family and friends annually. www.gatewayfoundation.org

SOURCE Gateway Foundation