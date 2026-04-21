Illinois Construction Hike for Hope Brings Illinois Communities Together to Confront Suicide Prevention

June 13 Construction Hike for Hope Duel-Site Event Mobilizes the Illinois Community to Reduce Suicide Risk

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and GRAFTON, Ill. , April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the highest suicide rates, the U.S. construction industry faces unique challenges fueled by long hours, physical strain, job insecurity, and mental health stigma. The silent crisis around suicide remains a growing concern for construction professionals, causing more fatalities than jobsite accidents each year.

Construction Hike for Hope

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will bring the Illinois Construction Hike for Hope fundraising and awareness event to Downers Grove and Grafton, providing workers and community members a place to foster connection and confront this issue head-on. These critical funds go directly to AFSP's lifesaving research, education, advocacy and survivor support programming.

Suicide is a leading cause of death with an estimated 12 workers nationwide dying from it each day. The event is part of AFSP's nationwide Construction Hike for Hope initiative, created to engage construction workers, their families, and industry stakeholders around the urgent need for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

"Many construction workers are struggling with mental health in silence," said Angela Cummings, Executive Director of AFSP Illinois. "The Construction Hike for Hope raises awareness for suicide prevention, challenges stigma, and ensures workers and their families understand that help is available. Mental health must be treated as a core part of jobsite safety."

Illinois Construction Hike for Hope Details

Illinois Construction Hike for Hope

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. | The program starts at 11:00 a.m.

Locations:

Hidden Lake Forest Preserve, 4255 Navistar Drive, Downers Grove, IL (The entrance is on the east side of Route 53 just south of Butterfield Road)





Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitors Center Ln., Grafton, IL 62037 (The entrance is at State Highway 100 and Scenic Drive)





Registration: Free and open to the public.

More info: http://afsp.org/ILConstruction

The event will include a brief opening ceremony, a 2-mile scenic walk, and access to resources from AFSP and partners.

A Growing Crisis in Construction

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), workers in the construction and extraction fields have the highest suicide rate of any industry in the U.S.—four times higher than the general population. In fact, more construction workers die by suicide than from all workplace injuries combined, based on data from the CDC and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Beyond the physical demands of the job, many workers face isolation and limited opportunities to discuss mental health concerns. The Construction Hike for Hope brings people together to build community, strengthen support networks, and provide resources that encourage open conversations and support prevention.

"I'm looking forward to this inaugural event for downstate Illinois. I was honored being asked to chair the event. I was surprised to learn that suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for construction workers," said Jennifer Herring, Grafton Hike Chair. "I know many laborers and construction workers, because of that I wanted to jump on board and hopefully make the Hike for Hope successful. We decided on Pere Marquette Park because of all the hiking trails and they were great and easy to work with! I look forward to growing the Construction Hike for Hope in downstate Illinois."

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/Illinois

Suicide Prevention Resources: https://afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: https://afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting

PSAs: https://afsp.org/talkawaythedark

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention