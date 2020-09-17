Illinois CPA Firm Porte Brown LLC Named Best of the Best Firm in the Nation By Inside Public Accounting

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm was named a national Best of the Best firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). IPA, an award-winning news source for the accounting profession, releases annual ranking of the nation's largest accounting firms and the select top 50 Best of the Best firms.

Porte Brown

The top performers within the profession are ranked on more than 50 KPI metrics. The 2020 Best of the Best firms are selected based on specific key areas of management, growth and strategic vision and are singled out as some of the highest-performing public accounting firms across North America.

In 2020, more than 540 firms were eligible for this accolade by participating in IPA's 30th Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms. The IPA Best of the Best firms are located across the U.S. and Canada and employ from 9 to nearly 3,000 employees. In addition to being named to the top 50 list Porte Brown has ranked as an IPA Top 200 firm for several years and is currently ranked at 143 in the nation.

"We are honored by this coveted mark of distinction, and we are incredibly grateful to have clients with high expectations and the desire to challenge the status quo," said Bruce Jones, CEO. "Being recognized by Inside Public Accounting is a pretty big deal for us and especially meaningful as we approach our firm's 75th anniversary next year," Jones continued.

A full list of the 2020 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

