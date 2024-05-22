Illinois Department of Corrections Awards EHR Contract to Fusion Health

FusionEHR will be implemented at the IDOC's 29 facilities to manage approximately 30,000 offenders



WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, a leading provider of comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management solutions for movement-restricted communities, today announced a landmark contract with the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). This agreement will implement Fusion's industry-leading FusionEHR platform at all 29 state-run correctional facilities—concluding the IDOC's six-year search for a vendor capable of meeting its high standards for electronic medical records software.

This significant win in a competitive procurement process solidifies Fusion's position as a trusted healthcare technology provider for correctional agencies, psychiatric hospitals, and other complex healthcare environments—underscoring a commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of facilities where the free movement of residents is highly restricted and monitored. Fusion refers to these types of facilities as "movement-restricted communities."

"A one-size-fits-all EHR simply will not work for movement-restricted communities due to the complex, often fragmented nature of healthcare delivery in these settings," said Bryan Jakovcic, Founder and CEO of Fusion Health. "We're incredibly honored that the Illinois Department of Corrections has chosen Fusion to transform their healthcare delivery system. This partnership validates our approach and demonstrates our commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of these incarcerated populations."

A Comprehensive Solution for Complex Settings

Fusion's flagship product, FusionEHR, is a comprehensive, cloud-based EHR platform designed to meet the complex needs of correctional facilities and similar environments. The platform will streamline clinical workflows, improve data accuracy, and enhance patient care coordination across all IDOC facilities. In addition, FusionEHR's integrated behavioral health module will provide the IDOC with essential tools to effectively manage the mental health needs of its patient population.

"Our consistent growth over the past 15-plus years reflects the trust our clients place in Fusion's leading-edge solutions, especially for the unique challenges of complex healthcare environments," said Michael Jakovcic, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're proud to add the IDOC to our roster of correctional clients, further demonstrating the power and scalability of our enterprise-grade EHR solution."

About Fusion Health

Fusion Health equips providers in public safety agencies, behavioral health settings, and other governmental organizations with an ecosystem of solutions they can use to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to deliver highly effective care to patients. We offer a portfolio of innovative, market-leading healthtech products, including electronic health record and pharmacy management solutions, that assist clinicians in making care decisions and aid organizations in managing the health of their populations.

Fusion Health's clinical technologies connect people with information systems at thousands of facilities nationwide, driven by a vision of a future where our products contribute to a ripple effect of positive change within the broader public health landscape—a landscape where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality care.

