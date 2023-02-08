ILLINOIS HOME TO FIVE OF THE NATION'S WORST TRUCK BOTTLENECKS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its 12th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and Illinois placed five locations on the list, including two in the top 10.

"We know firsthand the value of ATRI's annual bottleneck analysis as it spurred the investment in the Byrne Interchange rebuild when that location was the Number One truck bottleneck in the country for several years in a row," said Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart. "As that project winds down this year, we look forward to continued investment in the other identified chokepoints to ensure that people and freight move efficiently."

The 2023 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on an extensive database of freight truck GPS data, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support numerous U.S. DOT freight mobility initiatives. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The five Illinois bottlenecks are:

No. 2 Chicago: I-294 at I-290/I-88 No. 22 Chicago: I-90 at I-94 (South) No. 6 Chicago: I-290 at I-90/I-94 No. 24 Chicago: I-90 at I-94 (North) No. 12 Chicago: I-80 at I-94



"The past year-plus has shone a spotlight on our supply chains, and how congestion and other pressures can hurt the American economy and consumers," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATRI's bottleneck report highlights the areas of our transportation network in need of investment so we can get goods and people moving. The cost of doing nothing is felt in needless delays, wasted fuel and time."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute