Illinois Launches Re-Enrollment Initiative to Support Adults Returning to College, Increase Pathways to Credential Attainment

ReUp Education launches new initiative to support the state's residents who attended college but never completed their degree

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, a national leader in college re-enrollment and workforce readiness, has announced a new statewide initiative to reengage Illinois residents who have some college but no credential. This effort builds on ReUp's existing institutional partnerships across Illinois to help residents find their way back to and through higher education and to increase postsecondary credential and degree attainment for the state.

"We are thrilled to be working to make a difference in the lives of adult learners in Illinois," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "By expanding our work with new college and university partners across the state, we are helping residents achieve their academic and career aspirations while also strengthening the economic competitiveness of Illinois and its local communities."

According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, more than 43 million Americans have earned some college credit but stopped out before completing their degree. These learners have sunk time and cost into their pursuit of education beyond high school but have not benefited from the economic potential of a credential or degree of value.

Adult learners face a range of barriers to credential attainment, including the cost of college, balancing work and family commitments, and a lack of guidance on how to re-enroll or complete their studies. With 70 percent of jobs in Illinois requiring postsecondary education or training by 2031, establishing new pathways to degree completion is essential to meeting regional and local workforce demands.

As part of the initiative, ReUp will engage students through its new Illinois re-enrollment marketplace, which provides comprehensive support across the entire student journey—from initial outreach to graduation—helping learners navigate barriers like cost, time, and uncertainty. Connecting participating public institutions and learners across Illinois through a central platform with live coaching will ensure that adults returning to college have guided access to programs aligned with their career aspirations and statewide workforce needs.

"Building a brighter future requires looking long and hard at the economic realities facing Illinois' families and work force," said State Rep. Katie Stuart, Chair of the Illinois House Higher Education Committee. "Partnering with an established name in the adult education space to get more people skilled up for high-paying jobs is a big step in the right direction."

With the launch of this new initiative, more than 200,000 Illinois residents will now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp will work directly with the state's public colleges and universities that have chosen to join this year, including:

Black Hawk College

Carl Sandburg College

College of DuPage

Eastern Illinois University

Heartland Community College

Illinois State University

Kishwaukee College

McHenry County College

Northeastern Illinois University

Parkland College

Rend Lake College

Rock Valley College

South Suburban College

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

Western Illinois University

In addition, four existing ReUp partners will join the initiative: Chicago State University, Oakton Community College, Northern Illinois University, and Triton College. Over the past three years, ReUp has reenrolled more than 2,300 stopped-out learners at these schools, and 265 of them have completed their degree.

"Illinois continues to lead the Midwest by investing in higher education and workforce training for our residents," said State Sen. Michael Halpin, Vice-Chair of the Illinois Senate Higher Education Committee. "Combined with existing state initiatives that improve affordability and transfer pathways, this new partnership will increase access for learners returning to college to complete their degrees at our exceptional public institutions."

As the higher education landscape shifts to meet workforce demands and demographic changes, ReUp continues to expand its partnerships with institutions and states across the country. Through personalized coaching and data-driven insights, ReUp specializes in identifying and addressing the unique barriers adult learners face when returning to college. Since 2023 ReUp has re-enrolled more than 40,000 adult learners across 33 states, and more than 1.8 million stopout learners now have access to ReUp's platform and coaches.

For more information on ReUp's mission and impact, visit www.reupeducation.com .

