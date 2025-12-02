New Report Finds Over 13,500 Adults Successfully Reenrolled Through New Jersey's Some College, No Degree Initiative

Data from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education and ReUp Education shows more than 13,500 re-enrollments and 1,400+ graduates through statewide effort will generate significant economic and workforce returns

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE), in partnership with ReUp Education, today released a new impact report on the State's groundbreaking Some College, No Degree (SCND) initiative. The coordinated, cross-sector effort has helped re-enroll more than 13,500 New Jersey residents who stopped out with some college credit before earning their credential. As a result, the 22 participating colleges and universities have recaptured $74 million in tuition and over 1,400 re-enrollers have graduated thus far.

"The Some College, No Degree initiative is a game changer for New Jerseyans who had to put their higher education pursuits on hold. Through this initiative, we are working across sectors to put a college degree back within reach for our residents, empowering them to return to the classroom," said Governor Phil Murphy. "Since day one of my Administration, we have worked to make college more affordable and accessible, and this initiative has proven to be an incredibly valuable tool in eliminating barriers to entry and supporting students in their efforts to join the workforce."

With nearly 840,000 New Jersey adults having stopped out with some college credit, this initiative reflects the State's long-term commitment to remove barriers to college completion, close opportunity gaps, and promote social mobility and economic competitiveness through a skilled workforce. The economic returns and increased earning potential of re-enrollers who graduate puts the State on track to return over six times its total investment in the SCND initiative.

"New Jersey is creating a resilient infrastructure that empowers residents to finish what they started and contribute more dynamically to our workforce and communities," said Dr. Brian Bridges, New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education. "As we've worked under the Murphy Administration to expand financial aid and strengthen supports for mental health, basic needs, and other barriers to completion, we're showing what's possible when innovative statewide policy and institutions work hand-in-hand to serve all students."

The initiative's results are rooted in a strategic statewide re-enrollment marketplace, developed in collaboration with ReUp Education, which now connects over 280,000 eligible stopped out learners from participating institutions with access to live coaching, tailored support, and curated education options from institutions across the State.

Highlights from the report include:

Re-enrollment at scale: on average, it takes 24 touch points (texts, emails, meetings) before a stopped out student re-enrolls. Since 2023, SCND has supported the re-enrollment of 13,500 learners, and initiated a total of 28,000 learners to actively explore their return to complete a degree.

on average, it takes 24 touch points (texts, emails, meetings) before a stopped out student re-enrolls. Since 2023, SCND has supported the re-enrollment of 13,500 learners, and initiated a total of 28,000 learners to actively explore their return to complete a degree. Expanding talent pipelines: returning learners pursued degree pathways that tied to statewide sectors needing talent such as health care, engineering, computer science, and protective services.

returning learners pursued degree pathways that tied to statewide sectors needing talent such as health care, engineering, computer science, and protective services. Barrier reduction: connecting learners to financial aid opportunities and personalized coaching helped address the top two reasons keeping students from returning, cost (51%) followed by balancing time (22%).

connecting learners to financial aid opportunities and personalized coaching helped address the top two reasons keeping students from returning, cost (51%) followed by balancing time (22%). Economic ripple effects: the employment and economic activity of each new graduate will increase the annual GDP of New Jersey by an estimated $137,793 and generate an average of 7.1 additional jobs.

"These results show what's possible when a state centers learner needs and workforce goals in one shared system," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "New Jersey's model delivers re-enrollments and completions at scale by putting adult learners in the driver's seat with real coaches, flexible options, and help to address common barriers."

This year, OSHE received the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association's 2025 Exceptional Agency Award, a national recognition that highlighted the State's strategic leadership in re-enrollment efforts. The State's ongoing support for the initiative is reflected in the current fiscal year's budget and maintains the partnership's momentum to serve students in the pipeline considering their return to college.

"This is an innovative program that is succeeding in reopening the doors to higher education for students across New Jersey," said Senator Joe Cryan, chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee. "It is having a real impact for working people whose education gets interrupted by affordability, family responsibilities or other challenges in their lives. It offers them the opportunity to continue their education and gain the skills to compete in the rapidly evolving economy. We will see the benefits for generations to come with a skilled workforce supporting the state's economic progress."

"This report confirms what we already know to be true. When we invest in New Jerseyans, we see progress," said Assemblywoman Linda Carter, chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee. "The 'Some College, No Degree' initiative is helping close opportunity gaps by giving adult learners the resources they need to return to college and succeed. As Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, I remain committed to expanding access, improving affordability, and supporting programs that allow all students to reach their goals."

To learn more about this partnership's impact and mission, please visit: https://reupeducation.com/resources/nj-removing-barriers-adult-learners/

About New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE)

The Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) is the leading state agency for higher education policy development and statewide program coordination in New Jersey. Under the leadership of Secretary Brian Bridges, Ph.D., the office works to enhance postsecondary opportunity with a focus on equity, access and affordability for students from all backgrounds. OSHE is dedicated to shaping a strong and inclusive higher education landscape and strategically collaborates with a diverse array of partners to inform best practice, student-centered strategies that empower success. Learn more at nj.gov/highereducation.

About ReUp Education

ReUp Education is the industry leader in finding, enrolling, and supporting adult learners at scale. By combining personalized coaching with data analytics, ReUp partners with institutions, systems, and states to bring learners back to higher education and help them successfully complete their degrees. Since 2023 ReUp has re-enrolled more than 50,000 adult learners, and more than 1.8 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp supports 140 colleges and universities across 33 states and has helped its partner institutions realize more than $275 million in additional revenue. To learn more, visit www.reupeducation.com.

SOURCE New Jersey Office of Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE)