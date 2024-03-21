Illinois Mutual Announces 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification--Four Years and Counting!

PEORIA, Ill., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company announced that it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row.

96% of Illinois Mutual employees feel that when you join Illinois Mutual, you are made to feel welcome.

96% of employees feel good about the ways Illinois Mutual contributes to the community.

96% of employees feel they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

95% of employees feel they are treated as a full member at Illinois Mutual regardless of their position.

94% of employees feel management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

96% of Illinois Mutual employees feel that when you join Illinois Mutual, you are made to feel welcome. Post this

"Achieving recertification as a Great Place to Work® company is a strong way to start 2024," says Illinois Mutual President Katie McCord Jenkins. "I'm so excited for what 2024 has to offer Illinois Mutual, and I'm as confident as ever that we'll tackle the challenges and celebrate the successes with the same momentum and tenacity that brought us into the year. We will continue to provide personal, caring service and work together to create amazing results!" Learn more about our Company culture, and view career opportunities at ilmutual.co/3TxqtEh.

###

About Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products, founded in 1910 by the same family that leads the company today. The Company has a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best and a demonstrated strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Contact:

Isaac Ambrose

[email protected]

SOURCE Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company