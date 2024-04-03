Illinois Mutual Releases 2023 Annual Report

PEORIA, Ill., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company has announced the release of its 2023 Annual Report, which can be viewed digitally. The report includes:

Testimonials from policyowners, agents and employees.

New offering of disability income insurance (DI) to professionals starting their careers.

Annual disclosure of financial strength and stability.

Technology advancements for policyowners and agents.

"Our efforts are focused on innovation in the industry, support for our agents, and commitment to our policyowners when they need us most."

The Company maintained its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best while demonstrating financial strength and growth in key areas of the company.

"2023 was a fantastic year for Illinois Mutual," says President and Chairperson Katie McCord Jenkins. "Our efforts remained intently focused on innovation in the industry, support for our agents and a steadfast commitment to financial strength to be there for our policyowners when they need us most."

Illinois Mutual's 2023 Annual Report can be viewed in full at www.IllinoisMutual.com/AnnualReport

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years.

