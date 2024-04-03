Illinois Mutual Releases 2023 Annual Report

News provided by

Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

03 Apr, 2024, 11:24 ET

PEORIA, Ill., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company has announced the release of its 2023 Annual Report, which can be viewed digitally. The report includes:

  • Testimonials from policyowners, agents and employees.
  • New offering of disability income insurance (DI) to professionals starting their careers.
  • Annual disclosure of financial strength and stability.
  • Technology advancements for policyowners and agents.
Continue Reading
Annual Report 2023 Graphic
Annual Report 2023 Graphic

The Company maintained its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best while demonstrating financial strength and growth in key areas of the company.

"2023 was a fantastic year for Illinois Mutual," says President and Chairperson Katie McCord Jenkins. "Our efforts remained intently focused on innovation in the industry, support for our agents and a steadfast commitment to financial strength to be there for our policyowners when they need us most."

Illinois Mutual's 2023 Annual Report can be viewed in full at www.IllinoisMutual.com/AnnualReport

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years.

CONTACT: Isaac Ambrose, [email protected]

SOURCE Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

Also from this source

Illinois Mutual Announces 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification--Four Years and Counting!

Illinois Mutual Announces 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification--Four Years and Counting!

Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company announced that it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. 96% of Illinois...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics