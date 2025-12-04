Illinois Mutual Introduces SIDI Option for Working Spouses of Worksite Benefit Participants

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company now offers Simplified Issue Disability Income Insurance (SIDI) to the working spouses of worksite benefit participants, giving independent insurance agents the ability to provide valuable income protection to both working members of a household.

Challenges agents encounter:

Insurance Agents Can Now Fill This Industry Need with Disability Income Insurance (DI) for Working Spouses of Worksite Voluntary Benefits Clients.

When an employee client recognizes the need for DI, they often wonder whether coverage is available for their working spouse as well. However,

Only the employee is eligible for DI through their employer, not their working spouse.

for DI through their employer, not their working spouse. Traditional DI requires a lengthy application.

Full medical underwriting can be a roadblock, which may discourage clients and delay the sale.

Illinois Mutual's solution:

To address these challenges in the market, Illinois Mutual introduced Simplified Issue Disability Income Insurance (SIDI), a game-changing DI solution designed with both agents and consumers in mind.

Agents can offer worksite spouses this DI product with a simple, electronic application and fast underwriting decisions.

Plus, disability due to childbirth as the result of normal pregnancy is covered as any other sickness after the policy has been in force for 9 months (may vary by state).

"At Illinois Mutual, our focus is on practical protection for working families," said Rob Czerwinski, Head of Worksite Sales. "By offering DI to working spouses of worksite employee clients, we're helping agents provide income protection solutions—for their whole family."

This enhancement reflects Illinois Mutual's commitment to respond to market needs for agents and consumers. The company continues to focus on delivering insurance solutions that support middle-market families and small business owners.

To learn more about SIDI for working spouses of worksite clients, visit www.IllinoisMutual.com/Learning-Center/Worksite-Learning-Center/SIDI-for-Worksite-Spouses

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is a trusted provider of life, disability income, and voluntary worksite insurance products. Family-led for more than 115 years, the company continues to deliver on its mission to help people achieve and safeguard their financial security.

