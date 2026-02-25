Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison Earns National AMA Honor for Transformative Public Health Leadership

Award spotlights Sen. Morrison's efforts to expand trauma-informed care through Illinois' first IDPH-certified pediatric sexual assault clinic at Rosalind Franklin University

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association has named Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison a recipient of its 2026 Award for Outstanding Government Service, a prestigious national recognition celebrating exceptional leadership in advancing public health policy and advocacy.

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science nominated Sen. Morrison for the honor, citing her sustained commitment to improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations and her legislative leadership on preventive care, disability rights and children's health initiatives.

A cornerstone of Sen. Morrison's public health impact is her role in securing $1 million in state funding to establish the RFU Children's Advocacy Center Medical Clinic — an innovative partnership between RFU Health Clinics and the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center. The clinic provides specialized Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) services for survivors ages 1-18 in a child-centered, trauma-informed setting. Community providers estimate that between 300 and 500 children in Lake County require SANE services each year, underscoring the critical need for accessible, specialized pediatric care close to home.

Prior to the clinic's 2024 launch, most young survivors of sexual assault were referred to hospital emergency departments for mandated examinations, often far from home and marked by extended wait times and stressful environments that reduced follow-up care. In 2023, only 20 of 790 forensic interviews conducted at the advocacy center included SANE examinations. Sen. Morrison led the legislative effort to secure funding and accelerate development of the clinic, creating a pioneering model with potential for national replication. The initiative, she said, was "about standing up for survivors and giving them the care and respect they deserve."

"With Sen. Morrison's support, RFUCAC has launched as the first IDPH-certified outpatient pediatric sexual assault clinic in Illinois," said Jeff Espina, RFU Vice President for Clinical Services. "We are setting the state's standard of care for the outpatient setting."

Sen. Morrison has represented Illinois' 29th Senate District since 2012 and currently serves as Majority Whip for the Senate Democratic Caucus. As chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice chair of Health and Human Services Appropriations, she has advanced legislation expanding newborn screening, preventive cancer coverage, clinical trial diversity, end-of-life planning tools, and access to substance use treatment.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to cross-party collaboration, Sen. Morrison chairs the Illinois Senate Insurance Committee, co-chairs the Children's Health Caucus, and participates in the Cancer and Green Caucuses.

Established in 1989, the AMA Outstanding Government Service Awards recognize local, state, and federal officials whose work advances public health. Recipients are selected by the AMA upon recommendation of an independent panel of judges, making the award one of the nation's most respected honors for public service in health policy.

The award was presented at a gala reception and dinner on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington D.C., with university leadership in attendance.

About RFU

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science is committed to serving humanity through the interprofessional education of health and biomedical professionals and the discovery of knowledge dedicated to improving wellness. The university embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake, Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

