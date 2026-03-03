ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS DEMAND LAWMAKERS OPPOSE DRIVERLESS CAR AND TRUCK EXPANSION

Polling Shows Workers and Voters Strongly Oppose Autonomous Vehicles

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an announcement by Waymo that it will be mapping Chicago streets, Illinois Teamsters are calling on state lawmakers to join them in opposing the Autonomous Vehicle Pilot Project Act (IL SB3392/HB5103). The legislation would harm middle-class jobs and jeopardize motorist safety by allowing driverless car and truck companies like Waymo to unleash untested and dangerous products on Illinois roads within the next three years.

A recent poll of Illinois voters by Impact Research found broad opposition to autonomous vehicles (AVs) throughout the state. According to the January 2026 statewide survey:

Nearly two-thirds of voters oppose allowing any driverless cars or trucks on Illinois roads.

78 percent of voters oppose allowing driverless heavy trucks to operate in the state.

A majority of voters identified public safety and the risk to human life as their top concern regarding AVs.

The polling reflected similar sentiment in New York, where Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced she was dropping her effort to legalize robotaxis in parts of the state. New York City officials have not indicated they will extend Waymo's testing permit, which expires at the end of month.

"These vehicles are being rushed onto our streets without any consideration for the millions of workers they could displace or safety standards that the public demands and deserves," said Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "It's no surprise driverless cars and trucks are deeply unpopular. We urge lawmakers to join us in fighting for our communities and our livelihoods."

Public opposition to AVs has intensified amid a string of incidents involving Waymo. In recent months, its robotaxis have faced scrutiny for illegally passing school buses, causing traffic congestion throughout San Francisco after a power outage, operating aggressively following a software update, striking a child, and most recently blocking an ambulance that was responding to a mass shooting.

A copy of the poll and crosstabs is available upon request.

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 125,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana.

