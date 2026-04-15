ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS DEMAND LAWMAKERS REJECT ANTI-WORKER WAYMO BILL

Big Tech Handout Threatens Workers and Public Safety in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Teamsters and the Labor Alliance for Public Transportation (LAPT) announced a new partnership to stop the Autonomous Vehicle Pilot Project Act (IL SB3392/HB5103).

The legislation, which is being backed by Big Tech companies like Waymo, would harm middle-class jobs and jeopardize motorist safety by allowing Autonomous Vehicle (AV) companies to unleash untested and dangerous products on Illinois roads within the next three years.

"Autonomous vehicles are bad for workers and communities," said Tom Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "That's why elected officials in Springfield need to kill the AV Pilot Project Act."

Polling of Illinois voters shows that they overwhelmingly oppose fully driverless cars and trucks operating on the state's roads.

"The question for lawmakers is simple: are you going to protect good, family-sustaining jobs, or are you going to replace them with machines?" said Chris Duncan, a Local 727 member and driver for Keurig Dr Pepper. "For working people, this isn't abstract. This fight is for our livelihoods and our families."

This is the coalition's second initiative, following last year's success in saving Illinois' public transit system. In recent months, multiple states have cancelled or postponed plans to expand AV legalization, including Minnesota, New York, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

Teamsters Joint Council 25 represents more than 125,000 hardworking men and women throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamstersjc25.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 25