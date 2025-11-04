Illume Fertility Launches Men's Fertility Hub for Movember

New digital resource center empowers men to take charge of reproductive health with expert guidance, real stories, and actionable tools

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning medical team of expert physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments enabling patients to achieve their fertility and family-building goals, announces the launch of its new Men's Fertility Hub, an online destination designed to educate, support, and empower men on their fertility journey. Coinciding with Movember, the global movement focused on men's health awareness, the Hub aims to destigmatize male infertility and provide clear, evidence-based pathways to care.

Illume Fertility's new Men's Fertility Hub offers hope to those struggling to grow their families.

"Illume Fertility is marking Movember with the launch of a centralized resource hub that demystifies men's reproductive health and empowers them to take action," said Dr. Mark Leondires, founder and medical director at Illume Fertility. "From at-home screening guidance and male fertility education to evidence-based lifestyle changes, treatment options for male factor infertility, and real patient stories, our new Men's Fertility Hub brings hope and expert insight to a topic that is too often overlooked."

The Men's Fertility Hub offers comprehensive resources and expert-led education to help men better understand and take action on their reproductive health, including:

Comprehensive Resources: Patient-friendly articles, downloadable checklists, and answers to the most frequently asked questions about male fertility.

Patient-friendly articles, downloadable checklists, and answers to the most frequently asked questions about male fertility. Evidence-Based Information: Facts about male factor infertility, semen analysis, varicocele, hormonal imbalances, and when to see a urologist or reproductive endocrinologist.

Facts about male factor infertility, semen analysis, varicocele, hormonal imbalances, and when to see a urologist or reproductive endocrinologist. Real Stories: Patient perspectives that normalize male factor infertility and highlight successful outcomes.

Patient perspectives that normalize male factor infertility and highlight successful outcomes. Actionable Tips: Practical steps to improve sperm health through nutrition, sleep, exercise, and environmental awareness.

Practical steps to improve sperm health through nutrition, sleep, exercise, and environmental awareness. Accessibility: Plain-language content, inclusive guidance for LGBTQ+ individuals and single parents by choice, and partner-focused support.

Plain-language content, inclusive guidance for LGBTQ+ individuals and single parents by choice, and partner-focused support. Programming: Movember-themed webinars, live Q&A sessions, and social media initiatives that encourage early evaluation and reduce stigma.

"Movember is about taking men's health seriously, and that includes fertility. At Illume, we know firsthand that male fertility is half the equation, and our new Men's Fertility Hub gives patients the facts, next steps, and hope they deserve," said Dr. Spencer Richlin, surgical director at Illume Fertility.

The Illume Men's Fertility Hub is now live at https://www.illumefertility.com/mens-fertility-hub, offering an accessible, science-backed resource for anyone looking to learn more about male reproductive health and explore treatments, if necessary, in order to achieve conception.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent we serve.

Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 917-972-1101, [email protected], astonishmediagroup.com

Victoria Andretta, Illume Fertility, 845-494-7229, [email protected], illumefertility.com

SOURCE Illume Fertility