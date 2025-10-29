Illume Fertility Unveils Cutting-Edge Research Advancing IVF and Laboratory Innovation at ASRM 2025

New research demonstrates optimized sperm processing and higher blastocyst utilization, highlighting Illume Fertility's leadership in reproductive innovation

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning medical team of expert physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments enabling patients to achieve their fertility and family-building goals, presented two insightful studies at the 2025 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo in San Antonio, Texas this past week. The presentations showcased the company's ongoing commitment to improving laboratory processes and patient outcomes through evidence-based research and innovative clinical practices.

Illume Fertility's Erin DiPietro, Dr. Spencer Richlin, Antonia Brunetti, Marilou Frank, and Amanda Santillan at ASRM 2025.

The first presentation, titled "Exploring the Effects of Varying Centrifugal Force on Density Gradient Processed Semen Samples," was led by Maria J. Doukakis, MSc, with senior author Mark P. Leondires, MD. The study examined the impact of different centrifugation forces on sperm recovery parameters. The results showed no statistically significant differences in post-processing sperm concentration, motility, or total motile sperm across the groups tested, indicating that laboratories can maintain current protocols even if manufacturer recommendations differ. This research provides valuable insights for reproductive laboratories seeking to optimize sperm processing while maintaining consistent outcomes.

The second presentation, "Effectiveness of Low Lactate, Low Glucose Continuous Culture Medium in Supporting Oocytes and Spermatozoa During Conventional Insemination," was led by Erin E. DiPietro, PhD, with senior author Dara S. Berger, PhD, MPH, MS. The study evaluated the use of a low lactate, low glucose medium throughout oocyte handling and conventional insemination. It demonstrated comparable fertilization success to traditional media while showing a significant increase in usable blastocyst rates. These findings highlight the potential of low lactate, low glucose culture conditions to support embryo development and improve laboratory efficiency.

"Illume Fertility is proud to present our latest research at ASRM 2025," said Mark P. Leondires, MD, founder and medical director of Illume Fertility. "Our team is dedicated to advancing reproductive science through evidence-based approaches that improve patient outcomes and expand clinical options. These studies underscore our commitment to innovation in both laboratory processes and embryo culture strategies."

Illume Fertility continues to push the boundaries of assisted reproductive technology by integrating rigorous research with clinical expertise, offering both providers and patients cutting-edge solutions to support family building efforts currently and beyond.

About Illume Fertility

