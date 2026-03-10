illumend Launches Insurance Broker Referral Partner Program to Strengthen Client Risk Management and Drive Smarter Renewals

The new illumend program provides brokers with AI tools to protect clients, streamline insurance renewals, and reinforce their role as strategic risk advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- illumend™, the next-generation AI platform redefining how companies manage third-party risk and insurance compliance, today announced the launch of its Insurance Broker Referral Partner Program. This new program enables insurance brokers to offer clients an AI-first solution for managing certificates of insurance (COIs) and policy endorsements, strengthening the broker's role as a strategic risk advisor.

Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) face a growing knowledge gap in commercial insurance. According to industry surveys, 90% of small business owners lack confidence that their companies are adequately insured; 51% say their business is less than "very prepared" to handle potential risks; and 96% failed to achieve a passing grade when tested on basic insurance knowledge.

As a result, the responsibility for verifying certificates of insurance (COIs) and tracking third-party compliance often falls to non-specialists inside the organization, leaving brokers to step in reactively when gaps surface. Missing endorsements, expired policies and inconsistent documentation frequently come to light during audits or renewal season, creating last-minute scrambles for brokers that strain carrier relationships, delay underwriting and expose them to reputational risk for issues they did not create.

"Too often, brokers are pulled into compliance chaos they didn't create," said Kristen Nunery, founder and CEO of illumend. "Our Broker Referral Partner Program gives them a structured way to change that. By equipping their clients with AI-powered compliance intelligence, brokers gain year-round visibility into third-party risk, cleaner documentation and stronger renewal positioning. It allows them to deliver more value without adding administrative burden, so they can deepen client relationships and differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market."

A New Category: Compliance Intelligence for Brokers and Their Clients

Founded in 2025 and backed by myCOI, a leader in third-party insurance compliance management, illumend replaces inefficient spreadsheets and legacy models with a centralized, AI-powered platform for risk and compliance management.

At the core of the illumend platform is Lumie™, its conversational AI engine. Lumie reads complex insurance documents such as COIs and endorsements, flags coverage gaps in real time and explains findings in plain language. Designed for teams without deep insurance expertise, illumend transforms compliance from a reactive task into a proactive, audit-ready process.

Through the new illumend Broker Referral Partner Program, brokers can offer clients:

A centralized system for collecting and organizing certificates of insurance (COIs) and endorsements by vendor or project

AI-powered insurance document review aligned to specific contract requirements

Real-time alerts for expirations and compliance gaps

Guided workflows for document submission and compliance correction

A broker collaboration feature that allows clients or vendors to escalate questions directly to their broker when needed

The result is improved documentation consistency, cleaner compliance histories and fewer last-minute renewal surprises.

Exclusive Benefits for Broker Partners

Brokers who join the program receive:

An exclusive discount for their referred clients

A co-branded landing page to support prospecting and client education

Access to the illumend Partner Playbook

Co-branded sales assets and one-pagers

To learn more about the illumend Insurance Broker Referral Partner Program, visit: https://www.illumend.ai/insurance-broker-partner.

About illumend

Founded in 2025, illumend™ is the most complete AI-powered platform transforming how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. Backed by myCOI, the leader in third-party insurance compliance management with more than 15 years of expertise, illumend reimagines compliance by guiding every step of the process—from document review and expiration tracking to risk flagging, communication and resolution—within one intuitive system. At its core is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide that reads complex insurance documents, flags issues in real time and explains them in plain language, empowering anyone to take confident, informed action. To learn more, visit https://www.illumend.ai/.

