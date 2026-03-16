Illumina advances preventive genomics through strategic consortium with Veritas Genetics

New collaboration aims to bring population-scale whole-genome sequencing into everyday healthcare, enabling earlier risk detection and data-driven prevention

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced a strategic collaboration with Veritas Genetics Powered By Fuze Health to form a consortium that aims to bring preventive genomics into everyday healthcare through health insurance plans in the United States and under other global markets, setting a new standard for proactive health management. By combining clinical-grade sequencing, advanced informatics, and member-ready reporting, the collaboration supports an integrated data ecosystem to advance research, drug discovery, and clinical trial optimization.

Built around a shared vision for data-driven precision medicine, the collaboration aims to integrate whole-genome sequencing into proactive healthcare. It will empower individuals to proactively leverage whole-genome data to support earlier identification of disease risk, more personalized prevention strategies, and improved long-term health outcomes.

"Genomics is increasingly moving upstream in healthcare, from diagnosing disease to helping prevent it," said Rami Mehio, general manager, BioInsight at Illumina. "By combining Illumina's sequencing and informatics backbone with Veritas' patient-ready reporting, this collaboration represents an important step forward in making preventive genomics actionable, accessible, and integrated into everyday healthcare."

"The myGenome whole-genome sequencing comprehensive genetic risk service has been developed to integrate into a health insurer's environment and enable members to benefit from preventive genomics at a personalized level," said Javier de Echevarría, CEO, Veritas Genetics and Chief Genomics Officer, Fuze Health.

The consortium is designed to provide:

An opt-in preventive genomics program that delivers actionable genomic insights and connects those insights to appropriate interventions.

Integrated care pathways for actionable findings, including confirmatory testing, specialist referral where appropriate, guideline-aligned screening, and prevention programs.

A streamlined member experience supported by simple sample collection, clear education and consent, results delivery, and access to genetic counseling.

A consented, integrated clinical-genomics dataset to enable industry partnerships across precision medicine.

The collaboration is structured around distinct but complementary roles, where Veritas has elected to build and validate workflows based on Illumina sequencing and informatics technologies; including WGS, DRAGEN analysis methods and pipelines, and AI enabled insights. Veritas will provide the experience layer, including interpretation capabilities with myGenome reporting, clinical interpretation, and access to genetic counseling services. The collaboration also seeks to create opportunities to leverage the full breadth of Fuze Health capabilities to support bringing genomic insights into care pathways.

Together, the consortium aims to enable earlier identification of elevated risk across areas such as hereditary cancer, cardiometabolic disease, and medication response, helping shift care from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. This initiative builds on Illumina's broader strategy to expand the clinical utility of genomics and support scalable, evidence-based adoption across the healthcare ecosystem.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) our and our partners' ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for genomics-related products and services; and (ii) the challenges associated with multiparty collaborations, including our reliance on the performance of such partners, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube .

About Veritas Genetics Powered by Fuze Health

Veritas Genetics is a leader in clinical genomics, offering advanced human-genome sequencing and interpretation services to enable accurate diagnosis, personalized prevention, and improved healthcare decision-making. Veritas is part of Fuze Health, a technology-powered home health screening, genomics and pharmacy services provider committed to transforming patient experiences and enabling healthcare partners – including care providers, health plans, employers and life sciences companies – to excel in an outcomes-focused system.

Contacts

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SOURCE Illumina, Inc.