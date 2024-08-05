Illumina launches new oncology menu for NovaSeq X Series customers

"We are excited to deliver customers our flagship oncology assays, now fully tested and supported on the NovaSeq X," said Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina. "Empowering labs to scale distributed comprehensive genomic profiling serves to help advance the use of CGP in clinical oncology research and drive precision oncology forward."

Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) assesses hundreds of genes across all variant classes, and immuno-oncology biomarkers, in a single assay from one sample to enable therapy selection research. CGP is increasingly included in recommended professional guidelines in oncology.

TSO 500 HT on the NovaSeq X Series offers increased throughput with impactful sequencing economic improvements, as compared to the NovaSeq 6000 System. Illumina announced today that it will expand TSO 500 HT to the company's benchtop NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 Systems later this quarter.

TSO 500 ctDNA v2 on the NovaSeq X Series enables a faster, more sensitive, and streamlined liquid biopsy CGP workflow from minimally invasive blood samples for solid tumor therapy selection research, now in a fully supported and verified workflow.

Laura Knight, global VP of Genomic Services at Almac Diagnostic Services, said: "As a leader in next-generation sequencing diagnostics and research, Almac is delighted that Illumina TSO 500 ctDNAv2 is now being made available on the NovaSeq X Plus platform to enable comprehensive genomic profiling. The NovaSeq X Plus compatibility takes molecular analysis of blood-based biomarkers to new levels."

TSO 500 ctDNA v2 offers improvements including transformative sequencing economics; faster sequencing run times by about 40%, resulting in a three-day total assay turnaround time; and more sustainable logistics, with ambient temperature shipping for consumables.

"With increased throughput, faster turnaround time, and optimized reagent economics, Almac can now accelerate oncology research and diagnostic development," Knight added. "We believe that the TSO500 ctDNA v2 assay, combined with the power of NovaSeq X Plus, represents a transformative advancement in precision medicine."

About the TruSight Oncology 500 portfolio

The TSO 500 portfolio is a research-use-only pan-cancer portfolio that enables comprehensive genomic profiling from either tissue or liquid (blood) biopsies. Designed to identify known and emerging tumor biomarkers across 523 genes, the TSO 500 portfolio utilizes both DNA and RNA (DNA only for liquid biopsy analysis) from tumor samples to identify key variants critical for cancer development and progression, such as small DNA variants (single nucleotide variants, indels), fusions, splice variants, and copy number variants. In addition, it assesses key genomic signatures, such as tumor mutational burden (TMB), microsatellite instability (MSI), and Homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).

