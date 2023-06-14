Illuminate Accelerates Operational Expansion; Appoints New CEO and Grows Leadership Team

Combined efforts are intended to enhance customer satisfaction and support ongoing rapid company growth.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Softek Illuminate, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise follow-up management and discovery software, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Seth Rupp as the company's new CEO. Formerly the President of Network Analytics at Zelis Healthcare, Seth brings a wealth of senior management experience to support Illuminate's rapid growth trajectory. Meanwhile, Matt McLenon, the Founder of Illuminate, will assume the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on driving innovation for Illuminate's clients.

To further fortify their pursuit of strategic objectives, Illuminate has made the following two significant additions to its leadership team. Grant Johnson joins as the Chief Revenue Officer, while Brandon Long takes on the role of VP of Client Experience. Both Grant and Brandon possess extensive healthcare sales, operations, and customer service expertise, which will bolster Illuminate's revenue generation efforts and enhance the focus on maximizing customer satisfaction. These executive hires come on the heels of a 50% increase in company personnel and record-breaking growth in 2022.

"I am thrilled to join this talented and dynamic organization that is making a direct impact on patient care," remarks Seth Rupp, the newly appointed CEO. "Illuminate has a solid track record of delivering innovation and exceptional customer satisfaction. I am eager to drive our growth and support our clients in addressing this critical gap in healthcare delivery."

Matt McLenon, Founder of Softek Illuminate, Inc., expresses his enthusiasm for the future: "I have been fortunate to lead an amazing group of individuals over the past eight years. We have brought to market a range of solutions that help organizations save lives by providing immediate access to critical medical information. I am excited to be able to focus on what I love and collaborate with Seth to advance the Illuminate vision."

About Softek Illuminate, Inc.

Softek Illuminate, Inc. is the industry leader in providing end-to-end discovery, follow-up, and patient management solutions for hospitals and health systems. By combining advanced AI-powered patient management platforms with the knowledge of integrated clinical workflows and follow-up processes from our nurse navigators, Illuminate empowers physicians, nurses, and healthcare administrators to optimize patient care.

The Illuminate Platform enables healthcare organizations to provide high-quality, cost-effective care while driving revenue growth throughout the patient journey. Streamlining the process of setting up and running disease-specific surveillance and screening programs, Illuminate ensures that the right care team manages the appropriate patients at the right time. Learn more about Illuminate here.

SOURCE Softek Illuminate, Inc.

