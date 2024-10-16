Illumination PR Announces Strategic Partnership Between Robyn Bordes and Deven Turner, Elevating Entertainment PR to New Heights

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumination PR, a leading public relations firm specializing in business development and entertainment PR, is excited to announce the formal partnership of Robyn Bordes, Founder and CEO, and Deven Turner, Head of Celebrity Relations. After nine years of working together, these two seasoned professionals are joining forces in an official partnership, solidifying their commitment to innovation, strategic excellence, and delivering transformative results for their clients.

Robyn Bordes brings almost 20 years of experience in business development and public relations to Illumination PR. As the founder of the firm, she has cultivated a unique approach that combines strategic, creative, and measurable processes to ensure ongoing success for her clients. From negotiating entertainment contracts to spearheading brand partnerships, Bordes' multifaceted expertise has guided the growth of both personalities and businesses in the celebrity, business, and lifestyle realms. Her hands-on approach and cutting-edge tactics have attracted her a client roster of over 20+ high-profile clients, contributing to multimillion-dollar buyouts and highly successful campaigns.

Deven Turner, a millennial entrepreneur and expert in lifestyle and celebrity public relations. Known for her remarkable ability to enhance brand visibility and manage intricate media campaigns, Deven has built strong connections with top media outlets, including Good Morning America, E!, Daily Mail, People, and Forbes. Turner has orchestrated high-impact press tours and events for high-profile clients at major industry occasions such as the Grammys, ESPYS, and Emmys. Her innovative digital strategies and expertise in influencer partnerships have amplified her clients' media presence, elevating their profiles across top industry platforms.

"I am truly honored to become a partner at Illumination PR after nearly a decade of growth and learning. I owe a deep gratitude to our CEO and founder, Robyn Bordes. Her vision and support have been instrumental in my journey, and I wouldn't be here without her guidance and inspiration. I'm also grateful for our amazing team members, whose talent and dedication drive our success every day. Together, as we look ahead, I'm excited about the bright future of Illumination PR, where we'll continue to support our clients in achieving their goals and aspirations," says Deven Turner.

"We are thrilled to officially announce our partnership," says Robyn Bordes. "It is an honor to partner with Deven, whose passion, dedication, and innovative thinking have consistently driven impactful results. Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and the team of professionals we have the pleasure to work with daily are what has driven our success over the past nine years, and this new chapter only strengthens that."

Founded 16 years ago, Illumination PR has offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is renowned for its authenticity, strong relationships with top media, and an unwavering focus on delivering measurable client success. As Illumination PR looks to the future, Bordes and Turner are committed to continuing the firm's growth, driving brand development, and staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving public relations industry.

