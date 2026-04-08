illumine partners with Guidepost Montessori to transform preschool operations with AI

WILMINGTON, Del., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepost Montessori, running 80+ preschools across the United States, has partnered with illumine, the world's first AI-powered childcare management software, to power parent communication and operational infrastructure across its growing network of campuses.

Hear from the Guidepost Team: How AI-powered software built for multi-site childcare operations helps streamline workflows, enhance parent communication, and drive consistency across 80+ campuses. Speed Speed

With an established presence spanning more than 20 states, Guidepost Montessori is focused on building a modern digital infrastructure that upholds the operational excellence and unwavering quality families have come to expect from the Montessori experience. As a network rooted in intentional, child-centered education, Guidepost sought a technology partner that could match that standard. illumine, AI-powered vertical SaaS platform designed specifically for early childhood education, emerged as a natural fit. illumine now supports family communication, tuition collection, compliance, attendance management, and operational workflows across Guidepost Montessori schools - ensuring that every campus delivers the consistent, high-quality experience that defines the Guidepost name. The platform also enables centralized visibility for leadership teams, helping administrators maintain that standard consistently across every location.

Bringing AI to Modern Childcare Operations

While artificial intelligence is transforming many industries, early childhood education has historically lagged behind in adopting advanced technology. As an AI-powered platform purpose-built for early childhood education, illumine integrates AI directly into everyday school operations. Built on years of childcare operational data and educator workflows, the platform applies intelligent automation to simplify tasks that traditionally require hours of manual work.

One of the most important areas where AI is creating impact is communication. Early education environments often serve diverse communities where families speak different languages or have varying levels of digital familiarity. illumine's platform helps schools bridge this gap by enabling multilingual communication and simplifying how updates, announcements, and classroom moments are shared with families.

By combining secure AI, childcare-specific data, and purpose-built childcare management software, illumine is helping early education providers modernize how schools run-without compromising the human-centered nature of early learning.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

Navneet Rastogi, CEO of illumine, said "Guidepost Montessori has built an extraordinary network of schools grounded in authentic Montessori principles and a deep commitment to families. We're excited to support their continued growth with an AI-powered childcare management platform that simplifies operations, strengthens parent communication, and gives leadership teams real-time visibility across campuses. Our goal is to remove operational friction so educators can focus on what matters most - supporting children and their development."

Matthew Sears, Senior Vice President of Technology, Global, at Guidepost Global Education, added: "When we decided to move to illumine for our U.S. network, the objective was to eliminate fragmented systems and create a unified experience for both our internal teams and the families we serve. Previously, many processes relied on manual work across disconnected tools - from updating data between systems to calculating seat availability through spreadsheets and custom solutions. It worked, but only because people were holding it together. As we sought a more efficient operating model, that approach became unsustainable. We needed real-time visibility into what was happening across every campus, dramatically less administrative burden on our teams, and a system that could handle the complexity of operating dozens of schools across more than twenty states."

"illumine addressed all three." He said, "And it covers all aspects of the family and staff experience from enrollment, communication to billing, and more. illumine provides visibility at all levels of the organization - from school leaders checking form completion to regional managers monitoring billing across campuses and executives reviewing enrollment trends network-wide. It puts the families we serve in control of their own information, and connects them directly with the staff most important to them and their child. And the whole system is backed by a great support team at illumine, eager to understand our needs and help us get the most out of the platform. They've made all the difference as we navigated the challenge of rolling out a new system in the middle of the academic year across 80+ locations.

Building the Future of Early Education Technology

The collaboration between Guidepost Montessori and illumine highlights the growing role of AI-powered technology in modern early childhood education. As childcare networks expand across regions and markets, digital platforms purpose-built for early education are becoming essential to maintaining operational efficiency, parent trust, and consistent school experiences.

By implementing illumine across its network, Guidepost Montessori is building a scalable digital infrastructure designed to support both operational excellence and strong school–family partnerships.

About illumine

illumine is an AI-powered childcare management platform built for preschools, daycares, and early education networks.. It streamlines enrollment, tuition and billing, attendance tracking, regulatory compliance, and parent communication within a unified system powered by AI. Built to reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency, Illumine supports childcare centers and multi-site programs across the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.illumine.app.

SOURCE illumine Technology Inc