illumine Sets the Benchmark for Secure AI in Childcare with SOC 2 Type II Certification

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As multi-site childcare organizations scale across the United States, managing and storing highly sensitive data related to children and families has become mission-critical. illumine, the world's first AI-powered childcare technology company, is reinforcing its commitment to secure, responsible innovation with its SOC 2 Type II certification.

illumine is redefining trust in childcare technology by setting the standard for secure, responsible AI built on SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure. Speed Speed

Purpose-built for multi-site childcare providers, illumine enables operators to access audit logs, control user access, ensure data privacy and power daily center operations through AI. illumine follows a privacy-first AI architecture designed to deliver modern workflows without compromising on security, compliance, or functionality.

illumine's SOC 2 Type II certification validates that its systems consistently meet rigorous standards across security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This compliance continues to serve as the foundation for how its AI systems are designed, deployed, and scaled across centers.

Privacy by Design

At illumine, AI is built with a privacy-first architecture designed for the sensitive nature of childcare data. AI workflows are designed to process only the minimum contextual information required, reducing unnecessary exposure of child, family, and center data. Customer data is never used to train public or shared AI models, and AI processing occurs within secure, controlled environments with encrypted data handling.

To support multi-site childcare operations, illumine enforces strict access controls, tenant-level data segregation, and comprehensive audit logging, ensuring that staff can only access information relevant to their role, classroom, or center.

Key privacy principles include:

Data minimization to limit unnecessary information sharing with AI systems (Customer data is never used to train public or shared AI models).

Secure, encrypted AI processing and role-based access controls (RBAC).

Full audit logging and accountability for AI-enabled workflows.

Responsible AI

illumine's AI capabilities are designed to responsibly support educators and administrators while maintaining strong safeguards around data usage, oversight, and operational integrity. AI-generated outputs are powered through secure, enterprise-grade LLM providers operating within controlled environments designed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

Sensitive childcare workflows, including observations, assessments, documentation, and family communication, remain governed through human oversight and continuous monitoring to reduce inaccurate, biased, or unintended outputs.

Our Responsible AI approach includes:

Use of secure, vetted enterprise-grade AI models only.

Controlled access to sensitive childcare and family data.

Safeguards against unauthorized access and data leakage.

Designed for Multi-Site Childcare at Scale

Unlike generic software retrofitted with AI, illumine is built from the ground up for multi-site childcare operations, where data flows continuously between teachers, administrators, and parents. Whether it's a director overseeing multiple centers or a teacher documenting a child's progress, illumine ensures strict data segregation across centers and classrooms, along with secure data lifecycle management - from collection to storage and access.

illumine, designed to support CCPA-aligned privacy practices, complies with childcare privacy regulations and internal governance policies, while safeguarding sensitive child and family data across every workflow. This makes illumine particularly well-suited for corporate childcare providers in the U.S.A, where regulatory expectations and operational complexity are high. Further, the AI capabilities are powered through secure, vetted, enterprise-grade models within controlled environments built to protect personally identifiable information (PII). This enables childcare providers to adopt advanced AI features while maintaining enterprise-level data protection and operational integrity.

Enterprise-Grade Security

Security is embedded into every layer of the illumine platform to protect childcare data across centers, classrooms, and administrative operations.

Key security measures include:

End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for secure user access

Granular role-based permissions across staff and locations

Full auditability and activity tracking for accountability and compliance

A Commitment to Responsible AI and Child Data Privacy

"AI is transforming how childcare centers operate but it must be built on a foundation of trust, privacy, and security." said Sourabh Agarwal, Co-founder & CTO of illumine.

"Our SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects our commitment to Privacy by Design and responsible AI, ensuring that every interaction involving sensitive child data is secure, compliant, and transparent."

With over 3,000 centers across 50+ countries, illumine continues to support childcare providers with tools for center management, parent engagement, learning and development, and AI-powered documentation - all built on a foundation of data privacy, compliance, and secure digital innovation.

About illumine

illumine is an AI-powered childcare management platform custom-built for multi-site childcare operators, preschools, daycares, and early education networks. It streamlines enrollment, tuition and billing, attendance tracking, regulatory compliance, and parent communication within a unified system powered by AI. Built to reduce administrative burden and improve operational efficiency, illumine supports childcare centers and multi-site programs across the United States and globally. For more information, visit www.illumine.app.

SOURCE illumine Technology Inc