ILLY COFFEE AT TEFAF TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS LINK WITH ART

TRIESTE, Italy, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illy coffee will delight art lovers and exhibitors at Tefaf, the art fair that will take place in Maastricht at MEEC from March 11th to 19th and in New York at Park Avenue Armory from May 12th to 16th.

illycaffè, the global coffee brand recognized for its sustainable quality and for the privileged communication channel it has created within the world of contemporary art, for the first time will serve its Arabica coffee blend at Tefaf, one of the world's most unique meeting point for dealers, galleries, collectors, interior designers, curators, art lovers and art professionals, featuring the most significant galleries from all over the world.

illycaffe has been creating a connection with the most important contemporary art fairs for more than 30 years, as the company's coffee culture is based on the concept that there is art in everything we do. Looking at the aesthetic, discovering it, making it emerge and enhancing it, is the purpose that distinguishes illy's entrepreneurial culture, and its connection with the world of contemporary art.

People who stop for a break at any food and beverage point inside the Tefaf art fair will be able to enjoy the unique illy blend, because even something as little as sipping a cup of coffee with illy can become an inspiration and a way to share the same passion for art.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso." was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

SOURCE illycaffè