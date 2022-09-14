illy inaugurates its flagship store in Via Monte Napoleone after its restyling at the hands of ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

MILAN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, reveals the restyling of the illy Monte Napoleone flagship store designed by architecture and interior design practice ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. The new flagship store is inaugurated in the heart of Milan's Montenapoleone fashion district.

Located in the elegant courtyard of a historic building at 19 Via Monte Napoleone, Milan's most renowned street for shopping, the new illy Monte Napoleone café welcomes visitors with a multi-sensory experience to help the discover the illy universe. The restyling project, which was curated by Italy's leading architectural and interior design firm, ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, expresses illy's identity through the use of the color red, the elegance of its design, and the art and beauty evoked in the iconic, decorative and communicative elements that shine a spotlight on the world of coffee. The café's laid-back, elegant ambiance reflects the use of natural materials such as wood and the warm, coffee-toned hues.

Inspired by the dynamic style of Milanese cafes, the new illy Monte Napoleone café is a flexible space that combines the materials of classically Milanese interiors, such as hand-worked terrazzo flooring, with the walls' recycled glass mosaic tiles and the bar's oak wood paneling. Enriched by elements of greenery such as the bamboo on the backdrop and the magnolia in the center, the courtyard establishes a dialogue with the interiors to create a unique experience of typically Milanese taste.

Covering an area of 300 square meters, the new spaces guide the visitor through the illy coffee universe, starting from the welcome area that features a spectacular chandelier comprising 100 cups that symbolize a journey through the illy Art Collection. The courtyard offers a one-of-a-kind urban garden with oak benches, tables, and chairs, where guests can appreciate the restaurant's menu, enjoy an aperitif, or start the day with a breakfast in the shade of splendid magnolia, in an oasis of peace sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The large red illy front counter with its marble top is the soul of the place, just like in the largest traditional cafés in Italy. Positioned behind large sliding panels animated by a visual dedicated to the latest edition of the illy Art Collection, the back counter displays 14 glass jars with coffee beans in the different stages of the illy coffee roasting process. The store also houses two glass display cabinets: one on the wall dedicated to cakes and ice cream, and one dedicated to small patisserie items.

In two indoor rooms dedicated to art – displaying some of the most iconic illy Art Collection pieces created by the most famous contemporary artists since 1992 – visitors can enjoy a longer break savoring seasonal and exclusive coffee-based recipes, or the gourmet creations of the restaurant. Both rooms are set with leather benches, wooden seats and black resin tables.

To the right of the welcome area, a brand-new retail area completes the offer with a space dedicated to shopping for all the products of the illy world: from coffee machines, such as the X1 Anniversary E.S.E & Ground to minimize environmental impact, to the latest collections of the iconic illy Art Collection, to the illy Arabica Selection range, for a precious gift, or to relive the illy experience at home. Inside the room, a special chef's table in the iconic illy red with wooden top can be reserved to enjoy a breakfast, lunch or an aperitif in an exclusive area.

"We are very excited for this reopening. Finally, Milan's Montenapoleone fashion district will have a place to gather and enjoy the illy experience in a unique atmosphere, thanks to the collaboration with an excellence of Italian architecture and design such as the studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, which skillfully interpreted our values, combining innovation and tradition and conceived a sophisticated restyling project that evokes art and beauty" Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè, comments.

"The restyling project for illy combines the brand's values with timeless design where textures and colors dialogue skillfully to create a unique experience" architect Antonio Citterio, Chairman of ACPV ARCHITECTS, says.

A meeting point for all lovers of taste and art, the flagship store offers rich and diversified services at any time of the day. Coffee, as the absolute protagonist, meets the Italian tradition of catering, its refinement and high-quality of preparations. The pleasure of the break adapts to every moment of the day: from the early hours of the morning that start with the aroma of the unique 100% Arabica illy blend and small pastries, to a lunch or a pleasant break from shopping, to first and main courses, salads and savory treats. The aperitif, on the other hand, is the right time to relax with a wide selection of cocktails – from international to coffee-based specials – a wine and champagne list and a refined and elegant food offer, with high-quality ingredients.

Address and opening hours:

illy Montenapoleone

Via Monte Napoleone 19, Milan

Tel: 02-83549386

Mail: [email protected]

Open every day

Opening hours: 8.00 – 21.00

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality es-presso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality select-ed by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also found-ed the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel is an architecture and interior design practice headquartered in Milan, Italy. Led by architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, the practice is involved in several international projects, developing complex projects at different scales of intervention – from master planning to residential and mixed-use complexes, corporate headquarters, hotels, and the conservative renovation of public buildings. Today, ACPV ARCHITECTS can rely on a team of more than 140 people, coordinated by eight partners. Recent projects include: NEXXT–Fastweb HQ at the Symbiosis business district in Milan (Italy); NOVE, an office building in Munich (Germany); Arte, a residential building in Miami-Surfside (USA); La Bella Vita residential tower in Taichung (Taiwan); luxury hotels in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.In 2021, ACPV ARCHITECTS produced "The Importance of Being an Architect" (a MyBossWas production, by Giorgio Ferrero and Federico Biasin, 60', Italy), a documentary film conceived as a virtual dialogue and musical journey in four acts, which investigates the responsibility of architects in building the society of tomorrow. The film has been featured in several festivals worldwide.

