illy Introduces Arabica Selection Custom-Roasted Single Origin Coffees

Arabica Selection was developed through an extensive research and development process that harnessed illy's deep institutional knowledge and resources, honed over eight decades of singular focus on producing coffee of the highest quality. Over the past 24 months, illy's in-house Aroma Lab, Sensory Lab and Food Science Lab collaborated with roasting experts at the company's headquarters in Trieste, Italy to create specific roasting profiles to spotlight the most beautiful aromatic and taste notes within in each origin's bean. That is how, and why, Arabica Selection Brazil naturally carries an intense, caramel-dominant taste profile, while Arabica Selection Ethiopia is delicate and alive with floral notes.

"It all starts with the unique illy blend, developed consistently year after year, that give us deep knowledge of the coffee origins combined with our direct trade model that works closely with coffee growers to produce the highest quality Arabica beans," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè, s.p.a. "From there, the full power of our scientific resources and expertise enter the equation, which in this case created proprietary roasting profiles for each origin to create extraordinary taste experiences for passionate coffee lovers."

illy's expertise in producing its renowned illy blend, encompassing the world's nine best Arabica coffees, plays an essential role in this latest product development. In essence, the single origins for Arabica Selection are the backbone of the blend, deconstructed in a way for coffee lovers to experience them individually and uniquely pronounced. The research and development process included chemical and sensorial analyses with over 50 roasting samples to fine tune each Arabica Selection variety. As part of the process, illy's green (or pre-roasted) coffee department identified specific beans from each origin country that met criteria specially developed for Arabica Selection, which were then stored prior to roasting under optimal conditions for temperature and humidity.

Arabica Selection whole bean 250 gram cans and K-Cups are available in North America at illy caffè bars and shops, and online at www.illy.com. Each can's descriptive graphics and sleek packaging make for an ideal gift for coffee connoisseurs.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are approximately 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries .

PR Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Joanna Cella Dunphy

illy@alisonbrodmc.com

212-230-1800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illy-introduces-arabica-selection-custom-roasted-single-origin-coffees-300660084.html

SOURCE illycaffè

Related Links

http://www.illy.com

