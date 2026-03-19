illycaffè, Fondazione Ernesto Illy ETS and the World Happiness Report 2026: a report dedicated to sustainable happiness

The report analyzed the impact of social media on overall wellbeing and revealed the global happiness

ranking, with Italy climbing two places to reach 38th position.

TRIESTE, Italy, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè and the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS renew their commitment to promoting collective happiness and social wellbeing, supporting the World Happiness Report 2026. This partnership began in 2017 out of a shared belief that happiness is not just an individual value, but a social goal to invest in through concrete actions and scientific research.

"The World Happiness Report 2026, recognized worldwide as a benchmark for the evaluation of global happiness, reiterates how vital it is to create collaborations between businesses, institutions and foundations to foster collective wellbeing - says Anna Illy, President of the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS – Putting people at the center is the guiding principle that illycaffè and the Ernesto Illy Foundation pursue every day, with the aim of promoting sustainable and lasting happiness."

The World Happiness Report 2026 analyzes the complex impact of social media on wellbeing, highlighting a significant decline in life satisfaction among young people in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, especially among girls.

Heavy use of social media and wellbeing: Heavy use of social media appears to contribute to the decline in wellbeing among young people under 25 in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while in other parts of the world youth wellbeing is on the rise.





Heavy use of social media appears to contribute to the decline in wellbeing among young people under 25 in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while in other parts of the world youth wellbeing is on the rise. Variations in the impact of social media: The effect of social media on wellbeing depends on the type of platform, how it is used, as well as the gender and socioeconomic status of users.





The effect of social media on wellbeing depends on the type of platform, how it is used, as well as the gender and socioeconomic status of users. Importance of social connections: Factors such as social relationships and a sense of belonging have a greater influence on life perception than social media use.





Factors such as social relationships and a sense of belonging have a greater influence on life perception than social media use. Duration of use and wellbeing: Young people who use social media for less than an hour a day report higher levels of wellbeing than those who do not use it at all, while the average usage is 2.5 hours per day.





Young people who use social media for less than an hour a day report higher levels of wellbeing than those who do not use it at all, while the average usage is 2.5 hours per day. Geographical and cultural differences: Despite similar levels of use, the greatest declines in wellbeing are observed in English-speaking countries, with negative associations between social media and wellbeing confirmed by various studies.





Despite similar levels of use, the greatest declines in wellbeing are observed in English-speaking countries, with negative associations between social media and wellbeing confirmed by various studies. Types of platforms : Platforms with algorithmically curated content tend to correlate negatively with well-being, while those that foster social connections show positive effects.





: Platforms with algorithmically curated content tend to correlate negatively with well-being, while those that foster social connections show positive effects. Global Happiness Ranking: Finland maintains the top spot in the World Happiness Ranking for the ninth year in a row, while Italy ranks 38th, up two spots from the previous year.

The results were published on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness and analyzed by world experts. The World Happiness Report is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an independent editorial board.

The editorial board consists of John F. Helliwell (University of British Columbia), Richard Layard (London School of Economics and Political Science), Jeffrey D. Sachs (Columbia University), Jan-Emmanuel De Neve (University of Oxford), Lara B. Aknin (Simon Fraser University), and Shun Wang (Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University).

Read the report in full at worldhappiness.report, and explore the data at data.worldhappiness.report.

ILLYCAFFE'

Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee in the world. It produces a single blend, 100% Arabica, composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only the top 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day, more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed in bars, restaurants, hotels, branded cafes, homes, and offices in more than 140 countries, where the company is present through branches and distributors. Since its inception, illycaffè has oriented its strategies toward a sustainable business model, a commitment strengthened in 2019 by adopting Benefit Corporation status and in 2021 by becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp international certification. Everything "made in illy" is enriched with beauty and art, beginning with the logo designed by James Rosenquist, the illy Art Collection, cups decorated by over 135 international artists, and coffee machines designed by renowned designers. With the aim of spreading coffee culture to growers, baristas, and coffee lovers, the company has developed its University of Coffee, which now offers courses in 24 countries around the world. In 2024, illycaffè generated consolidated revenues of €630 million. The illy branded network counts 157 retail outlets in 28 countries.

ERNESTO ILLY FOUNDATION ETS

Established to protect, enhance, and promote the thought and legacy of its namesake, the Ernesto Illy Foundation ETS is a corporate foundation representing the entrepreneurial family, founded on October 30, 2008, and chaired by Anna Illy. In line with Ernesto Illy's philosophy, the foundation's core value is Ethics, understood as the guiding principle for all human activities and a sense of responsibility toward Nature and fellow beings. The Foundation promotes and disseminates Ernesto Illy's ideas through scientific research and innovation, education and outreach, and the realization of sustainability and philanthropy projects dedicated to the coffee supply chain. Activities are mainly focused on coffee science and culture and on training and education for producers and supply chain operators. Special attention is given to agronomic research through projects like Virtuous Agriculture and Ernesto Illy Colloquia, also to help producing countries and farmers improve their living conditions and find innovative solutions for the coffee of the future, and to training with the Master's in Economics and Science of Coffee.

SOURCE illycaffè