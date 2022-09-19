ILLYCAFFÈ ANNOUNCES THE FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 ERNESTO ILLY INTERNATIONAL COFFEE AWARD

In November the winners of the 'Best of the Best' and "Coffee Lovers' Choice" awards will be announced in Rome during the award ceremony, with the world's best coffee growers in attendance

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè announces the 9 Arabica coffee growing countries and the finalists for the 7th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, dedicated to the son of the company's founder and a pioneer of virtuous collaboration with growers to produce sustainable, high-quality coffee. One of the finalists will be assigned the 'Best of the Best', which will be announced on November 17th in Rome during a ceremony attended by the coffee growers themselves.

Over the course of this year, illycaffè's quality control labs analyzed samples from the 2021/2022 harvest and selected the best batches, which qualified for the final of the seventh edition of the award. The finalists come from Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua and Rwanda.

"Once again, the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award has brought together the best producers of high-quality, sustainable Arabica coffee, with whom we share a passion for excellence pursued through responsible choices based on economic, social, and environmental sustainability all along the value chain" commented illycaffè Chairman Andrea Illy.

On the morning of November 17th, the 9 finalists will be evaluated by an independent, multidisciplinary panel of international experts (chefs, journalists, coffee tasters, and coffee professionals) who will rate them and determine the winner of the 'Best of the Best' Award.

Consumers will also be invited to sample the coffee from the 9 finalists and express their preferences during a series of tastings organized in flagship illy stores worldwide. The coffee with the most votes from consumers will receive the "Coffee Lovers' Choice" award.

The finalists for the 2022 Ernesto Illy International Award are listed below in alphabetical order:

Brazil

Fazenda Tahiti

Sitio Brumado

Sitio São João

Costa Rica

CoopeAtenas R.L.

CoopeSabalito R.L.

Finca San Carlos

El Salvador

Finca La Concordia

Finca Monterrey

Finca San Antonio

Ethiopia

Asma International Business Pvt Ltd Co.

Bechu International Trading Pvt Ltd. Co.

Tracon Trading P.L.C

Guatemala

Finca Peña Blanca

Proyecto Lift Esquipulas

Small Farmers Santa Cruz Naranjo

Honduras

Aprosanpcc

Finca Los Chagüites

Finca Mi Cafetal

India

Cannoncadoo Estate

Coovercolly Estate

Nullore Estate

Nicaragua

Finca La Conchita

Finca San José

Proyecto Lift Wiwilí

Rwanda

Macuba Coffee Washing Station

Mushonyi Coffee Washing Station

Rwinyoni Coffee Washing Station

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

