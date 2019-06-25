illycaffè becomes the global coffee partner for The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars

MILAN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in sustainable high quality coffee, becomes the global coffee partner for The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants is a worldwide ranking of fine dining, created in 2002 and now in its 18th edition. As well as involving international experts in the sector to compile the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, the guide also offers an authoritative overview of the latest gastronomic trends, celebrating the best destinations for unmissable world-class culinary experiences.

illycaffè will be present at all the international and regional events, starting with the most anticipated event: the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019. The ceremony visits a different location each year, and this year's awards will be held on June 25th in Singapore. This is an opportunity to bring the culture of sustainable quality coffee into the world of gastronomic excellence, through a platform and a series of events that for many years have catalysed the attention of the general public, encouraging people to engage with the world of fine dining.

This is a partnership born from an on-going and global vision, and it is no coincidence that illycaffè has chosen to support the regional events such as the upcoming Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, as well as the parallel awards for The World's 50 Best Bars, the definitive list of the elite talents in international mixology. This positioning enables us to connect with a community that seeks excellence in quality and service: from the cup, to the table, to the bar, anywhere in the world.

"It is a great honour for us to announce this exclusive international partnership with The World's 50 Best Restaurants & Bars - says Massimiliano Pogliani, C.E.O. of illycaffè - which is a symbol of global excellence in the world of fine food and drink. This is an area that has always been at the heart of our business and is where coffee and the culture that surrounds it play a fundamental role. Many of our illy Ambassadors are listed among these rankings: we are here to support them, and to continue to develop an increasingly virtuous path of sustainable quality with them. Our dream is that coffee, which plays a fundamental role in cafés and bars, will also plays an equally important role in the menus of the great chefs, and achieve the same status as wine on the great tables of the world."

"We are delighted to work with illycaffé as our official coffee partner for our Restaurants and Bars events," says William Drew, Content Director for The World's 50 Best Restaurants & Bars. "Sustainable quality coffee is an essential ingredient in the world of premium eating and drinking, and we could not imagine a more appropriate brand with which to join forces in discovering, recognising and celebrating the best restaurants and bars across the globe!"

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, which has always pursued the mission of offering the best coffee in the world. illycaffè produces a unique blend of 100% Arabica coffee, combining 9 of the best qualities in the world according to illy. Every day 7 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed around the globe in over 140 countries, in the finest coffee shops, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, and of course at home. The company's many innovations have contributed to important technological developments in the world of coffee. In 1991 the company founded the "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in Brazil, promoting the sharing of expertise and recognising the efforts of coffee growers by offering a higher price for what illy believes to be the best quality coffee. This has grown into a partnership based on the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the Università del Caffè, an educational institution which strives to promote coffee culture at all levels, offering complete and practical training for growers, baristas and coffee lovers, and seeking to deepen the knowledge about every aspect of the product. Everything that is 'made in illy' is also enriched with beauty and art. These are fundamental values for the brand, from the logo designed by the artist James Rosenquist, to the cups of the illy Art Collection which have been decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2018 the company employed 1294 people and had a consolidated turnover of € 483 million. There are around 259 illy stores and single-brand stores around the world in 43 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè

