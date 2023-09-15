illycaffè celebrates the one-year anniversary of its flagship store in Milan with an exclusive event where details make the difference

MILAN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high quality sustainable coffee, celebrated the one-year anniversary of its illy Monte Napoleone flagship store last night with an exclusive event. The store re-opened last year after a restyling project headed by the ACPV ARCHITECTS studio - Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

The thread that ran throughout the event was the attention that illy has always paid to quality and its care for details, which make its coffee superior. The creative concept for the event, "Quality loves details", matches the claim of the communication campaign that illycaffè launched on September 10 of this year and expresses the very essence of illy. Indeed, the Trieste-based company's unique 100% Arabica blend reflects a long journey that begins with pickling and selecting the very best coffee beans. Every cup of illy coffee is the expression of a constant attention to quality all along the value chain, to delight lovers of what its good and beautiful with the very best coffee nature can offer.

Care for details made all the difference during the event: every corner of the store was set up to provide guests with a multi-sensory experience. The spectacular entrance, wrapped in the iconic illy red, ushered in the guests and led them along a lush, flower-bordered path to the elegant interior courtyard. The retail corner featured a special Christmas bar with flower decorations and ornaments customized by hand by a calligraphist. With the help of docents from the University of Coffee, the indoor spaces hosted an olfactory experience in which the aromas of coffee took guests along an evocative journey. The evening's menu featured several of the dishes from illy Montenapoleone's new menu in a novel finger food version, such as the iconic illymisù with coffee crumble.

The evening's guests included Martina Ferragamo, Carlo Sestini, Tamu McPherson, Candela Pelizza, actress Anna Foglietta, photographer Julian Hargreaves, TV presenter Cristina Parodi, Helen Nonini and many of Milan's leading journalists, influencers and socialites. Behind the console, the Milan-based DJ and producer Tamati who livened up the evening with a personally curated playlist. Coffee and mixology came together with a performance by flair bartender Giorgio Facchinetti, who delighted guests with special cocktails with illy Cold Brew.

This exclusive event was organized by illy to bring together all lovers of its coffee to meet and socialize at the elegant café in Via Montenapoleone 19. Since re-opening last year, it has become the venue of choice for high-quality coffee, providing an experience that embraces both beauty and taste.

Address and opening hours:

illy Montenapoleone

Via Monte Napoleone 19, Milan

Opening hours:

From Monday to Friday: 8.00 – 21.00

Saturday and Sunday: 9.00 – 21.00

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

