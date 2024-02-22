illycaffè is main sponsor of the 60th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia

The company dedicates an illy Art Collection to the Biennale Arte 2024 where visitors will be able to taste the unique illy blend

TRIESTE, Italy, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè is pleased to announce its continued support as main sponsor of the Biennale Arte 2024 "Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere", scheduled to open its doors to the public on April 20th in Venice. This collaboration, initiated in 2003, stems from the shared commitment to exploring and promoting beauty through the medium of contemporary art in conjunction with one of the world's most esteemed art events.

In this edition, the partnership takes on enriched dimensions with the introduction of a new illy Art Collection featuring works by emerging Latin American artists. These artists, handpicked by the curator of Biennale Arte 2024, Adriano Pedrosa, have been selected from the pool of exhibitors, providing them with a tangible opportunity for increased visibility and artistic growth. The iconic illy cups have once again been transformed into blank canvases, allowing the chosen artists to showcase their creativity and reinforcing the fusion of beauty and excellence that characterizes the illy brand.

Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè, expresses delight in reaffirming the collaboration with the 60th International Art Exhibition, stating, "This year's event celebrates those who are foreign or distant, using the language of contemporary art, which has always been a catalyst for dialogue and inclusion. These are values that illycaffè upholds throughout its entire supply chain, consistently placing individuals at the core of its operations."

The ethical and aesthetic essence of illycaffè is encapsulated in the sustainable quality of its product. Attendees, including artists, collectors, curators, and visitors at the 60th International Art Exhibition, will have the opportunity to savor the unique illy blend at the Biennale Arte's refreshment points and, during the inauguration days, at the gazebo situated at the entrance to the Giardini della Biennale venue.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

