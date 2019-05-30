illycaffè Launches New illy Art Collection in Collaboration with Olimpia Zagnoli

The iconic illy cups, designed by Matteo Thun in 1991, continue to be a canvas for artists to share their creativity to the world. In this newest iteration, the flair of Olimpia Zagnoli is expressed in this exciting new series dedicated to women, their uniqueness and ability to generate collaboration and a sense of togetherness . The 6 new cups portray the Sisters, eclectic female personas of different character, who meet in a coffee shop to talk about the future and share a laugh over an espresso and pastry, each one with a distinctive expression and original point of view.

The strong identities of these sisters are projected in six colors: yellow, pink, blue, green, red and brown, the whimsical designs including their glasses distinguish their character versus hide their personalities; their necklaces illustrated on the saucer are meant to be interchangeable accessories that symbolize the typical sharing that happens among good friends.

The cup set includes a small booklet which includes playful Zagnoli poems – six in total crafted for each individual cup and bringing to the forefront more insight into their character and "femoji" like social status.

"The collaboration with Olimpia Zagnoli for this new illy Art Collection is rooted in the art of sharing," explains Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "The ritual of coffee is a tradition, a consolidated attitude and moment that symbolizes the excellence of socializing and relationship; one that is never lacking, particularly among "Sisters", as defined by the artist's feminine figures."

The Olimpia Zagnoli collection is available starting in May on www.illy.com and in select illy caffés including its flagship store at 220 Montgomery Street, San Francisco.

2 espresso cups $55

2 cappuccino cups $60

6 espresso cups $150

6 cappuccino cups $180

illy ART COLLECTION

The illy Art Collection began in 1992, an idea of Francesco Illy: as of today, they have been personalized, hand-numbered and signed by over 100 artists of international acclaim. Great names like Marina Abramovic, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Louis Bourgeois, Mark Quinn, as well as young creative talents. An everyday object, the cups designed by Matteo Thun are a blank slate to which protagonists of contemporary art take to with inspiration, rendering the joy of drinking an espresso an experience that involves both the senses and the mind.

ABOUT OLIMPIA ZAGNOLI

Olimpia Zagnoli was born in Reggio Emilia in 1984 to a family of artists – her father a photographer, her mother a painter – before transferring to Milan while still young. She graduated from the IED in illustration and animation. After graduation, she took her first steps in Italy with small, self-producing realities until venturing abroad in 2008. In New York, she encountered one of the art directors for the New York Times, and from that moment began various collaborations for important international publications including the Times, the Guardian, the New Yorker, Rolling Stone and Glamour. Olimpia became known around the world for her distinguishable style using essential lines and geometrics along with round, colorful, pop figures. Her illustrations have made the pages of several prime advertising campaigns for important companies and have been used by notable fashion brands along with splashing the pages of children's books.

ABOUT illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2017 the company was employing 1,290 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €467 million. There are approximately 244 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

Press Inquiries:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

illy@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE illycaffè

Related Links

http://www.illy.com

