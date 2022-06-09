illycaffè unveils new exhibition dedicated to its iconic espresso cup celebrating its 30th anniversary of the illy Art Collection at Milan Design Week

MILAN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the illy Art Collection are continuing during Milan Design Week bringing together celebrities, designers, artists, and curators for the inauguration of illy: 30 Years of Beauty, an exhibition hosted by Around Gallery in Corso Venezia 6.

Featured speakers at the launch event included illycaffè CEO Cristina Scocchia, Matteo Thun, who designed the illy espresso cup, Elisabetta Illy and her daughter Andrea Dominique Illy, Italian actresses Cristiana Capotondi and Greta Ferro, and entrepreneur Carlo Sestini.

The exhibition illy: 30 Years of Beauty, which will run through Friday, June 10th,, traces the history of the iconic illy cup and details the origins of the creative process that led to its design: sketches, drawings, and other original materials that illustrate for visitors the spirit and artistic élan of Matteo Thun, who in 1991 was picked by illy to create what over the years has become a veritable icon of design: the illy cup. Since 1992, it has been a blank canvas for internationally renowned artists to decorate as they please.

The exhibition serves as the backdrop for the launch of the book illy Art Collection - 30 Years of Beauty (published by Silvana Editoriale), which details one-by-one each illy Art Collection and its decorations through essays, explanations, trivia, and images. The book, with text in Italian and English, will be available in Italy starting in June on illy.it shop, silvanaeditoriale.it single-brand retail outlets (illy Caffè and illy Shop), as well as in major bookstores and museum bookshops. The book will be available in the U.S. in fall 2022.

Photos of the event are available here: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/illy-30-years-of-beauty

ILLY: 30 YEARS OF BEAUTY

Corso Venezia 6 (third floor), Milan

Opening hours:

Wednesday, June 8 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 9th and Friday, June 10th, from 10.00am to 6.00 pm

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

