XINYU, China, Oct. 16, 2024 -- In the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, an increasing number of Chinese individuals were seen on the court in roles beyond the athletes. Zhu Ling, born in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, is the only Chinese referee among the 20 on-site referees for the table tennis events at the Paris Olympics. She is also the only referee in the domestic table tennis circle with the qualifications of an international referee chief and an international gold medal referee. Reflecting on her trip to Paris, Zhu Ling expressed no regrets, stating that she was able to witness a major sports country gradually evolving into a powerful sports nation.

Zhu Ling: I'm a referee at the Paris Olympics

