IM Cannabis Releases a Message from the CEO about the Israel-Hamas War and announces securing C$1,390,000 in Short-Term Debt

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company" or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany releases message from Chief Executive Officer about the Israel-Hamas War and announces the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, IMC Holdings Ltd. ("IMC HoldCo") and Rosen High Way Ltd. ("Rosen High Way"), has secured C$1,390,000 in short-term debt.

"There are no words to describe the scale of the horrors that are starting to come to light. Israel is a small country, every single one of us is directly impacted, either personally or through our family and loved ones. IMC supports and stands with all the Israelis that are affected by this war. We also fully support the Israeli Defense Forces." said Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "In Israel, Cannabis is defined as a critical infrastructure sector, just like any other pharmaceutical business. I am very proud of how the team is coming together to work through this horrific situation."

IMC, through IMC HoldCo, entered into a series of short-term loans on October 3rd, 10th and 11th, respectively, for aggregate gross proceeds of NIS 4,082,000 (approximately C$1,390,000) from certain lenders, including a director and officer of the Company.

Four of the loans, totaling aggregate gross proceeds of NIS 3,082,000 (approximately C$1,050,000), bear interest at an annual rate of 18% and mature six months from the date of issuance along with the associated fees and commissions of 4% per annum for application fee and an origination fee of 4% per annum on each loan.

IMC, through Rosen High Way, entered into the final loan, totaling aggregate gross proceeds of NIS 1,000,000 (approximately C$340,000), bears interest at an annual rate of 20%, matures six months from the date of issuance and is secured against certain assets of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the loans for general working capital purposes.

Out of the aggregate gross proceeds of NIS 4,082,000 (approximately C$1,390,000), Oren Shuster, a director and officer of the Company (the "Participating Insider") loaned an amount of NIS 500,000 (approximately C$170,000) to IMC HoldCo. The participation of the Participating Insider in the loan constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and would require the Company to receive minority shareholder approval for and obtain a formal valuation for the subject matter of, the transaction in accordance with MI 61-101, prior to the completion of such transaction. However, in completing the loan, the Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, in each case on the basis that the fair market value of the Participating Insider's loan does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the loan transaction more than 21 days before entering into the loan as the shorter period was necessary to permit the Company to close the loan in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for a transaction of this nature.

