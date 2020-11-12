I'm Dreaming of a White Kitchen

In kitchen décor, white is a modern, upbeat and versatile, coordinating with a sophisticated neutral look or creating a clean backdrop for colorful accents and accessories. A subliminal association with frothed milk makes white an especially appropriate color for the JURA line of automatic coffee machines that brew a wide variety of coffee specialties – always freshly ground, not capsuled.

Small, stunning and simple, the JURA ENA 8 in Nordic White is a one-cup machine that impresses with design and function. It offers 10 different coffee specialties at the touch of a button, and features a cylindrical water tank inspired by premium crystal carafes. The front TFT color display makes it extremely easy to use. Fine foam technology creates airy, feather-light milk foam for cappuccino or other specialties.

The most successful automatic coffee machine in JURA's history, the E8 in Piano White offers 15 specialties at the touch of a button, including macchiato, espresso doppio, special coffee and hot water for green tea. Like all JURA machines, it features Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) that optimizes extraction time and guarantees the best aroma for short specialty coffees.

The JURA A1 in Piano White is the specialist of the line, for coffee and espresso only. This slimline one-cup machine offers compact elegance for coffee purists, with its clean lines and clear focus on a barista-quality coffee results. With the attention to detail for which JURA is known, it features an automatic energy-saving mode with programmable switch-off time and patented Zero-Energy Switch operating efficiency.

