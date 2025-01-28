iM Global Partner adds a new fund managed by Trinity Street Asset Management to its range

PARIS and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced it has added a new fund to its Luxembourg fund range, the iMGP Trinity Street Global Equity Fund, managed by its most recent Partner, Trinity Street Asset Management (TSAM).

The fund has an established track record (the strategy has been in place since 2004) and already has over $160 million in assets under management. It aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing globally in companies that are undergoing positive structural change and has a concentrated portfolio of 30-35 stocks selected through a bottom-up approach.

TSAM follows a fundamental investment philosophy that is focused on finding companies that it believes are misvalued because they are going through positive structural change that is under-recognized by the market.

The firm is opportunistic and style agnostic, with an investment process that looks to invest in companies that offer at least 50% upside based on a two-to-three-year outlook.

TSAM has an experienced and stable investment team of eight professionals, with the four portfolio managers having more than 100 years of combined experience. The fund is managed by Richard Bruce, founding partner, CEO and portfolio manager; Ed Bell, partner, deputy CEO and portfolio manager; Nick Mayor, partner, head of research and portfolio manager and Piotr Janusz Krupa, partner, junior portfolio manager.

They are supported by TSAM's broader team of analysts. The company also has 'skin in the game' and invests a significant amount in their own strategies.

Richard Bruce from Trinity Street Asset Management said: "We are happy that our strategy is now available through the iMGP fund range. At Trinity Street Asset Management, we believe that the impact of change can be under-recognized by the market due to historical bias, short investment horizons or a lack of global perspective. Our investment philosophy has remained consistent since 2003."

Julien Froger, Managing Director – Head of Europe, iM Global Partner added: "We are delighted to propose, for the first time, a fund managed by our newest Partner, Trinity Street Asset Management, who joined us last year.

They are one of the most distinguished managers in the global equities space, with extensive experience and an approach that is difficult to replicate. This fund reinforces iM Global Partner's product offering and reflects the broad range of expertise among our Partners."

