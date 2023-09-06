iM Global Partner and Polen Capital Launch Polen's First Exchange Traded Fund

LOS ANGELES and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) and Polen Capital (Polen) have partnered to launch Polen's first actively managed, fully transparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) on August 30. The Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSE: PCGG) responds to growing client demand and marks the initial offering in a planned suite of ETFs set to debut in 2024. 

"This partnership combines the power of Polen's investment expertise in active management, coupled with iM Global Partner's distribution capabilities through its US ETF Platform," said Jeff Seeley, CEO of iM Global Partner Fund Management.

iMGP will be the investment advisor for the Polen Global Growth ETF, while Polen will serve as the subadvisor. The Polen Global Growth ETF will be available through iM Global Partners' US mutual fund and ETF platform, leveraging iMGP's extensive relationships and tools for broader distribution. Concurrently, iMGP has an opportunity to widen its ETF platform with four of its partners now subadvising active ETF's. 

"Polen is committed to expanding our strategies into different vehicle types to meet specific client needs," said Kevin Dolsen, Head of Distribution at Polen. "Active ETFs offer a great way for clients to access a proven active manager like Polen while benefiting from the product's tax, liquidity, and transparency advantages. As we continue to grow, we will continue to take our tested high-conviction strategies and match them with structures investors demand."

Polen Capital has managed accounts using a strategy similar to the Polen Global Growth ETF since 2014. The Polen Global Growth strategy seeks to achieve long-term capital growth through a concentrated portfolio of competitively advantaged businesses with sustainable, above-average earnings growth. It focuses on companies with high returns on capital and double-digit earnings growth, holding them over the long term with little portfolio turnover. The management team of the Polen Global Growth strategy is the same for PCGG, managed by Damon Ficklin and Bryan Power.

To learn more about PCGG, please visit imgpfunds.com/pcgg.

Link to digital press release: https://www.imgp.com/uploads/mediacenter/64f08a5c7ff40_Polen%20iMGP%20ETF%20Fund%20Launch%20-%20v083023%20FINAL.pdf.

