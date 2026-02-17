I'm Meme Brings Viral K-Beauty Color to Target with 2026 In-Line Makeup Launch

Known across Asia for its intuitive, playful approach to makeup, I'm Meme transforms complex beauty trends into easy, everyday products. From swipe-on blush and glow to finger-friendly eye color and portable lip stains, each formula is designed to deliver maximum impact in minimal time, no expertise required.

Developed by global K-beauty leader Memebox, I'm Meme is built around the idea that makeup should empower self-expression, not complicate it. Designed with Gen Z and young Millennials in mind, the collection features multi-functional, beginner-friendly formulas that deliver high impact with minimal effort. Portable formats, creamy textures, and buildable pigments make each product easy to use, easy to layer, and easy to love, whether you're getting ready at home or touching up on the go.

Already a powerhouse brand in Asia, I'm Meme is a top-ranked color cosmetics brand in markets including South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, with hero products that have reached #1 category rankings, including the Multi Stick Dual, which was ranked a top makeup product in Japan. The Target launch marks a major milestone in the brand's U.S. expansion, offering shoppers accessible price points without compromising innovation, quality, or trend relevance.

Launch Highlights

The Target assortment features 17 SKUs across 11 franchises, spanning face, lips, and eyes, with prices ranging from $5 to $18:

I'M Color Key Ring – Water Gel Tint, $12 | 5 Shades

A lightweight, high-pigment gel stain that delivers long-lasting color with a glossy finish—featuring a built-in keychain for beauty on the go.

I'M Multi Stick – Blush & Highlighter, $13 | 4 Shades

Creamy, blendable multi-use sticks for cheeks and glow, designed for effortless layering and beginner-friendly application.

I'M Multi Cube – Eyeshadow & Blush Duo, $15 | 2 Shades

An all-in-one compact featuring coordinated eyes and cheek shades for easy monochrome looks, with a soft-focus finish.

I'M Stick Shadow Shimmer / Glitter, $11 | 2 Shades Each

Swipe-and-go shadow sticks with long-wear color payoff, zero fallout, and no blending tools required.

Setting & Finishing Powders, $14–$15 | 4 SKUs

Blurring, brightening, and mattifying powders designed to smooth, balance, and perfect skin with breathable wear.

Includes:

Tone-Up Pact

Oil Cut Pact

Purple Cotton Pact

Skin Pillow Loose Powder

Availability

In-store & Online: Target

Doors: 624 locations

Launch Date: February 15, 2026

Placement: In-line cosmetics section

With its playful design, credible K-beauty heritage, and effortless approach to makeup, I'm Meme delivers a fresh, expressive point of view to the Target beauty aisle and invites shoppers to embrace makeup that fits their pace, their mood, and their individuality.

About I'm Meme

I'm Meme is a Korean color cosmetics brand developed by global K-beauty company Memebox. Rooted in Korean innovation and self-expression, the brand creates multi-functional, easy-to-use makeup designed to celebrate individuality and natural beauty. Known for its trend-driven formulas and social-media-friendly design, I'm Meme empowers consumers to express themselves effortlessly, anytime, anywhere.

I'm Meme

@immeme_official

SOURCE I'm Meme