I'm Meme Brings Viral K-Beauty to Walgreens Nationwide, All Products Under $20

This exciting launch brings I'm Meme's signature "fast beauty" philosophy to one of the most convenient retail destinations in the U.S. Designed for real life and real routines, the brand's easy-to-use products deliver high-impact results in seconds, no expertise required.

Built on the belief that makeup should be expressive, effortless, and fun, I'm Meme creates beginner-friendly essentials powered by Korean innovation. With swipe-and-go formats, buildable pigments, and portable designs, each product is made to keep up with your day, whether you're getting ready at home or touching up on the go. And with everything under $20, experimenting with new looks has never been more accessible.

Launch Highlights

I'm Meme must-haves for face, eyes, and lips are now available on Walgreens beauty shelves across the country, including:

I'M Color Key Ring - Water Gel Tint | 5 Shades

A lightweight, high-pigment gel tint that delivers long-lasting color with a glossy finish - featuring a built-in keychain for portable, on-the-go application.

I'M Multi Stick - Blush & Highlighter | 4 Shades

Creamy, blendable multi-use sticks for cheeks and glow, designed for effortless layering and beginner-friendly application.

I'M Multi Cube - Eyeshadow & Blush Duo | 2 Shades

A compact, coordinated eyes and cheek duo designed for simplified monochrome looks with soft-focus payoff.

I'M Stick Shadow - Shimmer & Glitter | 4 Shades Total

Swipe-on shadow sticks with long-wear color payoff and no brushes required - ideal for quick application and touchups.

Skin Pillow Setting Powder | 1 SKU

An ultra-lightweight setting powder that wraps skin in a soft, cozy finish leaving it smooth, shine-free, and matte all day long.

Availability

Launch Date: May 10, 2026

May 10, 2026 In-store & Online: Walgreens

Walgreens Doors: 1,900 locations

1,900 locations Placement: In-line cosmetics section

As demand for K-beauty continues to skyrocket, I'm Meme's Walgreens debut makes viral, high-quality makeup more accessible than ever. With intuitive formulas, trend-driven design, and everything priced under $20, the brand invites consumers to explore, experiment, and express themselves, anytime, anywhere.

About I'm Meme

I'm Meme is a Korean color cosmetics brand developed by global K-beauty company Memebox. Rooted in Korean innovation and self-expression, the brand creates multi-functional, easy-to-use makeup designed to celebrate individuality and natural beauty. Known for its trend-driven formulas and social-media-friendly design, I'm Meme empowers consumers to express themselves effortlessly, anytime, anywhere.

I'm Meme

@immeme_official

SOURCE I'm Meme