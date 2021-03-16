IMAGE Skincare® Introduces Expanded Programming For 2021

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Skincare, the clean clinical skincare™ brand beloved by professionals and skincare aficionados alike, has unveiled a high-octane calendar of new events and immersive experiences, giving unprecedented access to the brand's expertise and encouraging both pros and consumers to expand their skincare knowledge.

"2020 turned our industry upside down," says IMAGE Skincare founder and chairwoman of the board, Janna Ronert. "So many of our beloved professionals' businesses were completely upended, while our consumers were forced to reinvent their skincare routines under lockdown. Our first instinct was to ask ourselves, 'How can we best support our user base and equip them with what they need?'

"That's how support and empowerment became the priority for 2021. While we've always integrated annual interactive programs to show our appreciation and dedication to both our professional clients and direct consumers, this year, we challenged ourselves to roll out an entirely new schedule of programs. What we planned is designed to provide even more robust education and truly dynamic resources that directly empower consumers and pros to level up their skincare acumen, either for themselves or their clients," added Ronert.

IMAGE'S 2021 programming includes:

Virtual Worldwide Launch Party

For 10 years, IMAGE Skincare has been hosting annual Worldwide Launch Parties across the globe. This launch event is their biggest party of the year where professionals get to celebrate, learn and launch innovative new products. Normally, their in-person parties are held from Singapore to Los Angeles and everywhere in-between. Earlier this quarter, IMAGE Skincare held its first virtual brand celebration for skincare professionals built around an early and exclusive introduction to the company's newest products: ILUMA® intense facial illuminator, ILUMA intense brightening exfoliating cleanser and VITAL C hydrating facial mist, all expertly formulated to deliver luminosity, even out skin tone and create a healthy-looking glow with proven, powerful ingredients. Skincare pros who attended the event were also offered substantial discounts for a full 48 hours.

The brand established a new partnership with celebrity esthetician Candice Miele , who is the force behind the immaculate complexions of A-list celebrities and top fashion models. On March 4 , Miele and Ronert co-hosted a Master Class for editors and influencers to introduce them to IMAGE Skincare's newest products while demonstrating the best ways to use them to achieve radiant, glowing skin.

IMAGE Skincare teamed up with "Vanderpump Rules" star and celebrity mixologist Tom Sandoval to kick off the company's first direct-to-consumer launch event on March 3 , giving exclusive access to the brand and introducing the newest product breakthroughs. Sandoval also hosted a mixology tutorial featuring a custom cocktail he created for IMAGE, infused with antioxidant-forward, skin-loving ingredients.

About IMAGE Skincare:

IMAGE Skincare is a clinical skincare brand powered by proven ingredients and smart botanicals. We've pioneered clean clinical skincare, with naturally effective, mindful formulas that deliver real results. Our products are physician formulated and tried, true and tested by a team of professionals to help you feel the most confident in your skincare—and your skin.

