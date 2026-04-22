IMAGE Skincare Introduces New Additions to IMAGE MD® Medical-Grade Skincare Line

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMAGE Skincare—the #1 professional spa and salon skincare brand in the U.S.—announces the expansion of its physician-developed, medical-grade IMAGE MD® collection with three new clinically proven formulas. The launches build upon the existing award-winning IMAGE MD® lineup, reinforcing the collection's focus on advanced, results-driven anti-aging skincare.

IMAGE MD® collection

The new IMAGE Skincare IMAGE MD® products are designed to protect, soothe, and restore skin due to skin type or following professional treatments such as lasers and chemical peels, helping support sensitive or compromised skin while promoting optimal recovery and resilience.

IMAGE MD® biotech longevity crème : A next-generation treatment to enhance the skin's vitality over time. Powered by a NAD+ booster with anti-inflammatory properties and proprietary XOSM™ Technology. This treatment supports skin longevity by defending against the effects of internal and external stressors, facilitating repair functions resulting in visible improvement in wrinkles, rough texture and age spots.

: A next-generation treatment to enhance the skin's vitality over time. Powered by a NAD+ booster with anti-inflammatory properties and proprietary XOSM™ Technology. This treatment supports skin longevity by defending against the effects of internal and external stressors, facilitating repair functions resulting in visible improvement in wrinkles, rough texture and age spots. IMAGE MD® barrier recovery balm : Designed to mimic the skin's natural lipid barrier composition to accelerate and enhance recovery – whether it's used as a daily treatment or post-procedure. The luxuriously silky, semi-occlusive formula – which has received a National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance and National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance – features the brand's proprietary, patent-pending XOSM™ Technology to enhance ingredient performance, along with beta-glucan, colloidal oatmeal, and a 3-in-1 hydration complex to deliver deep comfort and moisture to provide relief from red, scaling skin.

: Designed to mimic the skin's natural lipid barrier composition to accelerate and enhance recovery – whether it's used as a daily treatment or post-procedure. The luxuriously silky, semi-occlusive formula – which has received a National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance and National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance – features the brand's proprietary, patent-pending XOSM™ Technology to enhance ingredient performance, along with beta-glucan, colloidal oatmeal, and a 3-in-1 hydration complex to deliver deep comfort and moisture to provide relief from red, scaling skin. IMAGE MD® gentle cleansing balm: Whether the barrier is compromised due to your genetic skin type or professional procedure, caring for your barrier is critical for recovery– and it all starts with your cleanser. This professional grade oil-based cleanser has a balm-to-milk texture and blends grapeseed oil, chamomile, vanilla, and a phyto antioxidant blend to gently remove surface impurities and residue, leaving skin soft, clean, and soothed. Perfect for daily use or as part of post-treatment recovery regimen.

The Post Treatment Essentials Kit ($54) will also launch in tandem with the new formulas, the complete care system to help comfort, restore and defend skin's moisture barrier. The Kit includes the IMAGE MD® gentle cleansing balm (1oz), the IMAGE MD® barrier repair recovery balm (0.5oz), and the DAILY PREVENTION™ Pure Mineral Hydrating SPF (30 1 oz).

The IMAGE MD® collection is available at professional spas and salons and via imageskincare.com.

About IMAGE Skincare:

IMAGE Skincare is an award-winning, leading global skincare brand founded in 2003 by esthetician Janna Ronert. The brand offers a collection of products and treatments that are exceptionally efficacious, ingredient-driven, and clinically proven to deliver results while catering to all skin types and concerns. IMAGE has become the number-one professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category for three years in a row, as tracked by Kline & Co., the leaders in industry reporting.

Today, IMAGE Skincare has garnered endless five-star customer reviews and is the go-to product for over 50,000 skin experts in 60 countries across the globe. IMAGE Skincare is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, and is available on imageskincare.com and in select spas and salons across the world.

SOURCE IMAGE Skincare