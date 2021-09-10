IMAGE Studios® is coming to Boston!

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, a leader in the salon and spa studio space, announced they will open their first locations in Boston, MA! IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive studio salon that provides modern, high-end salon spaces to beauty, health, and wellness professionals. Their affordable rates make it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs.

Massachusetts IMAGE Owners, Lori and Rich Murphy, are delighted to open the first location in the state and offer an alternative to traditional salon ownership.

IMAGE Owner, Lori Murphy, commented, "IMAGE Studios® is the best in coworking salon suites. They set the highest standard for design and support for professionals, and I am so excited to be part of this journey! We will be the benchmark for cutting-edge design in MA."

Lori and Rich are big fans of staying active and spend much of their spare time doing a variety of outdoor activities with their 3 children; Max, Jake and Mackenzie. They are thrilled to begin a new journey to help their community members find success in entrepreneurship.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen, commented, "It is incredible to have high caliber franchisees like Lori & Rich to bring the IMAGE Studios® brand to Massachusetts. Our franchise is driven by our core values of creativity, freedom, and success, for both our franchisees and the health, beauty, and wellness entrepreneurs who build their businesses with IMAGE." IMAGE Studios® helped launch 364 new entrepreneurs in 2020 - with the overwhelming majority being businesses owned by women and minorities.

IMAGE is currently franchising in 45 states with locations across California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Utah, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, and Colorado. The brand is growing rapidly with their East Coast expansion, with over 125 locations in development! They boast the simplicity of their concept: IMAGE Studios® provides an incredible space and atmosphere; their IMAGE Pros bring their passion, talent, and clientele. Together, they create an intoxicating formula for success for their small business owners across the country.

