IMAGE Studios® is coming to St. Louis!

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, a leader in the salon and spa studio space, announced they will open their first two locations in the St. Louis area! The two locations will be in Warson Woods in St. Louis County and O'Fallon in St. Charles County. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive studio salon that provides modern, high-end salon spaces to beauty, health, and wellness professionals. Their affordable rates make it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs.

St. Louis IMAGE Owner, Shelly Stengel is delighted to open multiple locations in the St. Louis area and offer an alternative to traditional salon ownership. "I looked at a number of different opportunities but was blown away by the IMAGE mission, business model, and people. I knew that our community of beauty professionals would be as impressed with the concept as I was!"

Shelly is thrilled to begin a new journey to help community members find success in entrepreneurship.

"The look and feel of our modern, high-end design is like nothing else in the St. Louis area! We are setting the highest standard for design and support for our beauty professionals, and I am so excited to be part of this journey. These locations will be a benchmark for cutting-edge design," says Shelly.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen, commented, "We are delighted to have such a high caliber franchisee like Shelly bring the IMAGE Studios® brand to Missouri. Our franchise is driven by our core values of creativity, freedom, and success, for both our franchisees and the health, beauty, and wellness entrepreneurs who build their businesses with IMAGE." IMAGE Studios® helped launch 364 new entrepreneurs in 2020 - with the overwhelming majority being businesses owned by women and minorities.

IMAGE is currently franchising in 45 states with locations across California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio. They're growing rapidly and have just sold locations in Kentucky and Georgia. They boast the simplicity of their concept: IMAGE Studios® provides an incredible space and atmosphere; their IMAGE Pros bring their passion, talent, and clientele. Together, they create an intoxicating formula for success for their small business owners across the country.

