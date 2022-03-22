IMAGE Studios salon suites named as Top Influencers!

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® Chief Operating Officer, Taylor Lamont, has been included in the Top 15 Influencers in 1851 Franchise's 2022 list of its 175 most influential people in franchising. Whether franchising a business, buying a franchise, or growing a franchise, tapping into the franchise world's thriving community of collaborative influencers is vital to a brand's success.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated, "We are very proud of the amazing team we have established at IMAGE. Taylor is a powerful leader and this recognition is the result of his ability to find the right talent, execute in all areas of the business, and positively influence others to do the same. The IMAGE Studios® team crushed it again in 2021, opening stores across Colorado, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, and Utah. We're on track to open 40 new stores and award another 120 locations in 2022!"

Taylor Lamont commented, "I'm honored by the recognition and share this with my team nationwide. Their hard work and dedication to our people, our company, and the industries we serve drive our company's culture and ultimately our success. I'm thrilled to work alongside our talented team and entrepreneur collective at IMAGE as well as the leaders in franchising throughout the country."

Taylor joined IMAGE Studios® in 2019 and assembled their high-caliber leadership team to support the company's 171 locations in development. He has been pivotal in the brand's transformative growth, awarding 67 locations in 2021 alone. In recent social media posts, Taylor boasted about the company's culture and people-centric approach, stating after IMAGE Studios® implemented five additional annual holidays for team members to enjoy 3-day weekends every 3-4 weeks, IMAGE Studios now ranks in the top 10% of US companies for employee benefits.

IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite franchise that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals, making it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.

